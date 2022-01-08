ATK Mohun Bagan's match against Odisha FC in ISL 2021-22 postponed after player tests positive

The Indian Super League has decided to postpone Match 53 between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC, scheduled to be played on Saturday.

The league made the decision to postpone the game, which was to be held at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda. It came in consultation with the medical team after an ATK Mohun Bagan player tested positive for COVID-19.

The identity of the player who tested positive hasn't been disclosed. In a statement, the league said it will be working closely with medical experts to monitor and ensure the safety of all the players and support staff in the squad and others involved.

The game will be rescheduled to a later date, according to the statement. The tournament is taking place inside a bio-bubble in Goa since November 20 last year.

ATK Mohun Bagan are currently fourth in the points table after playing nine matches. They have snapped up four wins, three draws and two losses so far.

The club parted ways with former boss Antonio Lopez Habas mid-season and roped in Juan Ferrando from FC Goa. Under the new head coach, ATK Mohun Bagan have experienced a revival of sorts. They are undefeated under Ferrando.

Meanwhile, Odisha FC started the 2021-22 season on a high, but have experienced a slump in form after the initial phase. However, in their last game, the Juggarnauts scripted an enthralling 4-2 victory against defending champions Mumbai City FC.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC: What is Indian Super League's protocol when a player tests COVID positive?

According to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) in place at the Indian Super League, whenever an individual tests positive:

a. He/She must isolate from the group in the ISL isolation facility (asymptomatic)/hospital (symptomatic). PT-PCR and RAT tests are to be conducted and if they return negative, a second PT-PCR test is to be taken after 24 hours of the first test result. If both tests return negative results, the individual can return to the bio-bubble, where the regular 72-hour testing will continue. He will also require a 10-day isolation period in their hotel room.

Also Read Article Continues below

b. Any member of the team who was in contact with the individual who tested positive, will also have to undergo isolation for 14 days and a series of tests before returning to the bubble.

Edited by Diptanil Roy