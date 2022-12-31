ATK Mohun Bagan sign Indian Arrows duo Amandeep Singh and Pritam Meetei

ATK Mohun Bagan have roped in teenage defenders Amandeep and Pritam Meetei from the now defunct Indian Arrows, Sportskeeda understands.

The All India Football Federation revived the Indian Arrows project in 2017, four years after initially disbanding it. Over the last five years, the club have propelled several players to greater heights in Indian football.

However, in September this year, the AIFF decided to pull the plug on Indian Arrows once again. The executive committee of the federation revealed that the budget for the club will instead be used to create an Elite Youth League.

The discontinuation of the Arrows project, though, does not mean that the club's last batch of players are short of options. Some of them have already secured moves to top Indian Super League (ISL) clubs.

FC Goa are said to have snapped up the services of midfielder Vellington Fernandes. Sajad Hussain has secured a move to Hyderabad FC, while Abdul Hannan has seemingly joined I-League outfit Gokulam Kerala.

Amandeep and Pritam have now become the latest in line to earn a transfer to an ISL club. Sportskeeda has learned that ATK Mohun Bagan have acquired the services of the two teenagers.

Amandeep and Pritam, who are both represented by the Athletes Today agency, are defenders by trade. The former, in particular, is a highly-rated left-back and is considered a great prospect for the future.

Amandeep made a total of 12 appearances for the Arrows, helping them keep five clean sheets in the process. Pritam, on the other hand, played five matches for the club, amassing 117 minutes of playing time.

ATK Mohun Bagan are busy in the transfer market

While Amandeep and Pritam are regarded as players for the future, ATK Mohun Bagan are also keen to bolster their ranks for immediate purposes. Injuries to several players in the squad have forced their hand in the transfer market.

The Mariners recently strengthened their defense with the addition of former Chenaniyin FC man Slavko Damjanoivc. They have announced the signing of Federico Gallego in an attempt to reinforce their options in attack.

Juan Ferrando's side are also adding an Indian midfielder to their ranks in the shape of Lalthathanga 'Puitea' Khawlhring. The 24-year-old is scheduled to join them from Kerala Blasters when the window opens on January 1.

ATK Mohun Bagan currently sit third in the ISL table with 23 points from 12 matches. They are five points behind current table-toppers Hyderabad FC with eight games remaining.

