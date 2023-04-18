FC Goa defeated ATK Mohun Bagan with a scoreline of 1-0 in their Group C fixture in the Hero Super Cup on Tuesday, April 18. A late second-half goal by Fares Arnaout made the difference as the Gaurs finished second in the group.

Both sides had already been eliminated from the Hero Super Cup ahead of kickoff, with Jamshedpur FC securing a place in the semi-finals. However, they showed intent early in the game with quick, intricate football.

The Gaurs had an early opportunity to take the lead. The influential Noah Sadaoui’s stunning pass from the outside of the boot found Brison Fernandes, but the midfielder’s header narrowly missed the net.

Following their initial chances, the game turned into a cagey affair, with both sides defending resolutely and not allowing the opposition to breach their lines. Carlos Pena’s men, however, were sloppy at the back and were guilty of giving the ball away in dangerous positions.

The first shot on target arrived in the 37th minute as Liston Colaco seized upon a poor clearance, but his tame effort was easily parried away by Arshdeep Singh. Glan Martins then had his Hollywood effort from the halfway line saved by Arshdeep once again.

The first half lacked intensity after an early burst, which ended with both sides failing to trouble the scoresheet with just one shot on target.

FC Goa capitalize on ATK Mohun Bagan’s mistake to secure a victory

The second half began similarly to the first, as both sides struggled to get a grip on the game. There were far too many misplaced passes in midfield and as a result, the game lacked flow.

FC Goa had their first opening of the second half around the hour mark. Iker Guarrotxena was fouled near the edge of the box by Glan Martins. Hernan Santana’s resulting free-kick was struck with venom but hit the side netting.

The game opened up in the final quarter as both sides found space in midfield. However, they lacked quality in the final third, something we have not witnessed from these teams throughout the ISL season.

The Mariners dominated the final ten minutes of the game, but the match was decided by an individual error by their keeper, Vishal Kaith. The Mohun Bagan custodian spilled the ball from Noah Sadaoui’s corner and defender Fares Arnaout was in the right place at the right time to give his side the lead.

Carlos Pena’s tenure at FC Goa ended with a victory as they finished second in the group with six points to their name. ISL Champions Mohun Bagan, meanwhile, endured a disappointing Hero Super Cup campaign, finishing third with only three points.

