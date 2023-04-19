FC Goa edged ATK Mohun Bagan as Fares Arnaout’s late goal in the second half secured them a 1-0 victory.

The Gaurs started the game on the front foot, with Brison Fernandes having an early chance to help his side take the lead. However, the youngster’s effort narrowly missed the net. After an initial burst, both sides struggled to get going as they were sloppy in midfield.

Liston Colaco had an opportunity for Mohun Bagan towards the end of the half, but Arsh Singh denied him from close-range. The game was certainly calling out for quality in the final third, but neither team looked threatening.

In the second half, Hernan Santana came close to scoring, but it was a frustrating game for the Gaurs, who did not have a shot on target until the 87th minute. Noah Sadaoui’s whipped corner was heading straight to Vishal Kaith’s hands. However, the keeper spilled the ball, with Fares Arnaout at the far post pouncing on the mistake and helping his side take the lead.

The game eventually ended in FC Goa’s favor, as they ended Carlos Pena’s tenure with two straight victories. With three points, they finished second in the group. On that note, let’s take a look at how the Gaurs fared against ATK Mohun Bagan.

FC Goa player ratings

Arsh Singh - 7/10

Arsh was rarely called into action, but did well to save Liston Colaco’s shot in the first half. Additionally, he was confident with the ball at his feet and kept a well-deserved cleansheet.

Aibanbha Dohling - 7/10

Dohling was supreme in one-versus-one duels against Ashique Kuruniyan. He showed discipline and concentration to fend off Mohun Bagan’s overload and blocked several dangerous crosses from the left flank.

Fares Arnaout - 9/10

A faultless display from Arnaout. The defender was all over Dimitri Petratos and did not allow room for the striker to operate. His towering presence at the back ensured that FC Goa allowed ATK Mohun Bagan to only have two shots on target. He capped off a brilliant defensive display with a well-taken goal to help his side secure three points.

Anwar Ali - 8/10

Anwar’s last game for FC Goa was a rather solid one. He defended with courage and stepped out of his defensive line at the right moment. Additionally, Anwar was aggressive while tackling and his diagonal passes were also on point.

Leander D’ Cunha - 6/10

Leander was solid when called upon and did his job defensively. He made a few sloppy passes going forward and was replaced in the 49th minute due to an injury.

Lenny Rodrigues - 6/10

Lenny was composed and kept the play moving midfield. Despite a limited impact in the attacking third, his technical ability was crucial in maintaining possession.

Hernan Santana - 7/10

Hernan was tireless in the middle of the park, both in and out of possession. His defensive contribution was vital for the Gaurs as he made several crucial interceptions to prevent Mohun Bagan’s counter-attacks.

The Spaniard also had a chance to score from a set-piece situation, but his effort hit the side netting.

Brison Fernandes - 6/10

Brison read the game well and found space in midfield. A few of his deft touches and turns were delightful to watch, but he struggled in the attacking half of the pitch.

Redeem Tlang - 6/10

Redeem’s energy and willingness to take on defenders were admirable throughout the game. He tracked back well to support his full-back defensively as well. However, the winger lacked the end product, which has been a story of his season.

Noah Sadaoui - 7/10

Noah was FC Goa’s brightest spark. The Moroccan posed problems for Mohun Bagan’s as he regularly weaved past defenders and created space for his teammates. His ability to draw fouls were also crucial for the side, but he surprisingly lacked the end product.

Iker Guarrotxena - 6/10

Guarrotxena made some good runs, but lacked the service on a frustrating night. Nonetheless, he worked hard for his side and pressed aggressively to win the ball back.

Substitutes

Saviour Gama - 6/10

Gama replaced Leander at left-back and did a solid job. He showed good awareness and anticipation and although he wasn’t able to contribute to the attacking sequences, he did his part.

Makan Chote - 6/10

Chote was lively when he came on, but failed to make any impact going forward.

Devendra Murgoakar - 6/10

Devendra added energy to the flanks and was a constant threat with his pace on the counter-attack.

Ayush Chhetri - N/A

Ayush arrived too late to make any impact.

Poll : 0 votes