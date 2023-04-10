ATK Mohun Bagan vs Gokulam Kerala FC: Five-star performance from Mariners blow over Malabarians in Hero Super Cup

ATK Mohun Bagan, the ISL 2022-23 champions, started their Hero Super Cup campaign with an emphatic 5-1 victory over Gokulam Kerala FC at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode, Kerala, on Monday, April 10. Liston Colaco scored two absolute stunners to stun the local team.

The Kolkata giants had a blistering start to the encounter, pushing the Malabarians back into their own half. In the sixth minute itself, Gokulam defender Abdul Hakku lost the ball in a dangerous area as Liston received it and got into the penalty box.

The former Hyderabad FC winger then shaped himself up with a deft touch and unleashed a curling effort to draw first blood.

The Kerala-based side looked stunned by Liston's strike and tried to string together a response. However, the Mariners continued their surge forward while remaining tight at the back.

Liston, once again in the 27th minute, humbled the Gokulam custodian with a stunning strike. The 24-year-old latched on to a long ball on the left flank and beat his marker with just a touch.

As opposition defenders prepared to halt his marauding run, Liston paused, eyed the goalkeeper, and thumped a dipping strike that flew past a helpless Shibinraj Kunniyil.

The floodgates had seemingly collapsed just before half-time, as ATK Mohun Bagan made it 3-0 through Hugo Boumous, who was set up neatly inside the box and ensured to deliver a clinical finish.

ATK Mohun Bagan score two more goals in the second half against Gokulam Kerala FC

Gokulam Kerala FC, marshaled on by Fran Bonet, looked like a much more positive outfit in the initial phase of the second half.

Despite the I-League side's best efforts, ATK Mohun Bagan once again got on the scoresheet, this time through Manvir Singh. Boumous initiated the attack with a blistering run just down the left flank before finding the Indian forward.

The Mariners were running away with the game and Gokulam needed a response of sorts. But they could only find a consolation goal through Sergio Mendigutxia in the 71st minute. Omar Ramos' freekick was headed in the direction of the Spanish forward by Aminou Bouba.

As the game boiled into the final quarter, the intensity slowly seeped out of the game as both managers opted for wholesale changes. But the Mariners continued to threaten the Gokulam defense. Asish Rai hit the post in the 86th minute before youngster Kiyan Nassiri scored the fifth goal of the night for the Mariners.

The ISL champions have started the Super Cup with a statement victory and will next face Jamshedpur FC on Friday, April 14. Meanwhile, Gokulam Kerala will face FC Goa in their next game.

