Azharuddin Mallick extends stay with Mohammedan SC

After losing out on the I-League trophy in the 2021-22 season, Mohammedan SC have begun preparations for the upcoming season. The club recently renewed Azharuddin Mallick's contract, which will keep the forward at Mohammedan until 2023.

Mallick, who hails from Dankuni, West Bengal, was not a first-choice player in the 2021-22 campaign but he delivered when his team needed him.

Mallick joined the Black Panthers in February 2021 after a brief spell with FC Bengaluru United. He was also part of Mohun Bagan's glorious 2019-20 I-League winning campaign, despite not featuring in a single game.

With the Black Panthers, Mallick scored one goal and setup another during the course of I-League 2021-22. The forward spent a lot of time on the bench but was an effective tool for the Black Panthers in certain situations. His neat footwork played a role in the Panthers making a difference in the final third.

Azharuddin Mallick needs to take on more responsibility for Mohammedan SC

The Black Panthers will be eager to enter the Indian Super League soon enough - either in the 2022-23 season through a corporate entry or a season later by winning the I-League and gaining promotion on 'sporting merit'.

Irrespective of the future, the Black Panthers will look to assemble a strong group of players to compete, whether they are in the I-League or the ISL. With Faisal Ali's exit, Azharuddin will have to take on more responsibility in steering the Panthers forward. The forward's experience playing in India, especially in Kolkata, should provide Mohammedan with an edge up front.

Mohammedan SC's performance graph has shown an upward trajectory since winning the Calcutta Football League. The runners-up in the Durand Cup last season will not want to halt their project anytime soon.

