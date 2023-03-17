Bengaluru is all set to host the 2023 South Asian Football Federation Championship, according to journalist Marcus Mergulhao. The tournament is scheduled to take place from 20 June to 3 July.

Sri Lanka proposed a bid to host the tournament but as FIFA suspended the country, India were declared as the hosts earlier this year.

The Blue Tigers have won the most SAFF championships among the competing nations, with eight titles to their name. Meanwhile, the Maldives have won twice, while the likes of Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka have emerged victorious once.

Marcus Mergulhao @MarcusMergulhao



#IndianFootball Bengaluru to host SAFF Cup 2023 Bengaluru to host SAFF Cup 2023 #IndianFootball

The 2023 SAFF Championship will feature six teams – India, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Maldives, Nepal, and Pakistan.

Under the influential leadership of Sunil Chhetri, India won the previous tournament held in 2021. The Bengaluru FC talisman was the highest scorer in the 2021 SAFF Championship and won the Player of the Tournament award as well.

The Sree Kanteerava Stadium, the home of Bengaluru FC, has certainly witnessed some enthralling nights when the Indian men football’s team visits the city. They will be hoping to see the team add another trophy to their collection.

India men’s football team head coach Igor Stimac opens up on the upcoming Hero Tri-Nation tournament

Before India competes in the SAFF Championship, they will participate in a tri-nation tournament featuring Myanmar and Kyrgyz Republic during the upcoming international break.

The Blue Tigers will have an opportunity to build some confidence ahead of two major tournaments – the SAFF Championship and the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, which is scheduled to be held next year.

Head coach Igor Stimac spoke to the AIFF media ahead of the tri-nation tournament. He believes that the team is not yet ready to compete among the elite nations in the Asian Cup. Stimac said:

"At the moment, we are not completely ready for the Asian Cup. In this March window, we will be crediting players for their achievements this season, recognizing their performances and giving them a chance to fight for a place in the team.

The provisional 23-man squad has been picked, with fourteen players already preparing for the competition. Meanwhile, the remaining players will compete in the Indian Super League finals between Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan and will return to the camp the following day.

Poll : 0 votes