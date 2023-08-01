"Better than our main squad" - Fans erupt as AIFF names 22-member squad for Asian Games

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has named a 22-member squad on Tuesday, August 1, for the 19th Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou, China.

After a long delay, the men's and women's football teams were allowed to participate in the continental tournament despite them not meeting their criteria of being among the top eight-ranked teams in the continent.

Eventually, though, the Indian Sports Ministry allowed the football team to participate in a tournament, which is largely played by U23 teams. Three players are allowed in each team over the prescribed age limit. Head coach Igor Stimac chose Sandesh Jhingan, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, and skipper Sunil Chhetri as the 'seniors.'

Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, Jeakson Singh, and Suresh Singh are among some of the other players who have turned up for the national team in the past on a regular basis.

Indian football fans had a bunch of mixed reactions to the team announcement. Here are some of the best reactions:

Narendra Rawat @narendra_rawat_ @IndianFootball Seems like a stronger squad than Intercontinental & SAFF tournaments. We should do well there.

Piyush Agarwal @PiyushAAPwala @IndianFootball Better than our main squad

ABHISHEK THANGE @ABHISHEKTHANGE9 @IndianFootball This squad looks good

I think we are contender for top 4 🤨

Gani Nigam @Gani_Nigam @IndianFootball Igor Stimac's selection for the 19th Asian Games Men's Football team is a mix of talent and experience!

All eyes on our boys as they take on the challenge.

However, a huge section of the supporters was disappointed with some of the players who were selected. Many felt that Mumbai City's Gurkirat Singh should have been a part of the squad.

One of the most prolific young strikers in the country, it appears as if Gurkirat has indeed copped a raw deal. He has also been instrumental for India U-20, scoring 11 goals in eight games.

Here are a few reactions:

StrongBohiemen249 @ChavanAkshad 🏼 @IndianFootball So the guy who scored 11 goals in 8 games for India U20(Gurkirat) isn't selected but a guy who was demoted to East Bengal reserves due to ego issues is selected. Bravo

prosenjit dutta @prosenj17978932 @IndianFootball On which basis Rahim Ali got the place. Replace him with Gurkirat Singh for the betterment of Indian football

Team India 🇮🇳 @krirapremi @IndianFootball Gurkirat, Suhail, Parthib, Himanshu, Yumnum, Vibin is missing & Rahim, Amarjit, Aniket are selected, who selecting the team??

Sumit Adhikari @Sumit0962 @IndianFootball Gurkirat and Suhail were needed

A few fans feels that Mumbai City and Mohun Bagan Super Giant may not release their players for the preparatory camp and main event of the Asian Games owing to their own commitments in the AFC Champions League and AFC Cup, respectively.

Kuch Bhi @muchacojones @IndianFootball Quite a strong selection... Really doubt if all these players will be released by their clubs for the full camp and subsequent campaign. The team stands a solid chance for a good showing if that happens.

Aaryan @aaryansampat @IndianFootball Better search for replacements akash vikram apuia are not gonna play this

Akaash Chatterjee @XxllAkaashllxX @IndianFootball Honest question.Will mb or mcfc release their key players during the continental tournaments? Highly doubt that

Avirup_27 @avirup_27 @IndianFootball Anwar Akash Asish Apuiah has to play for their clubs 🥲

India will compete with China, Bangladesh and Myanmar in the Asian Games group stage

India have been placed in Group A along with China, Bangladesh, and Myanmar in Group A of the 2023 Asian Games.

Igor Stimac will feel that his team can hold its own and even surpass some of the expectations held of them by supporters across the country.

While Bangladesh and Myanmar are ranked lower than India, China are above them. This means that their clash with China in all probability would decide the outcome of the group.

Two-time champions India, led by veteran Sunil Chhetri, will be keen on putting their best foot forward and making the millions at home proud of their exploits.