"Better than our main squad" - Fans erupt as AIFF names 22-member squad for Asian Games

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has named a 22-member squad on Tuesday, August 1, for the 19th Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou, China.
After a long delay, the men's and women's football teams were allowed to participate in the continental tournament despite them not meeting their criteria of being among the top eight-ranked teams in the continent.
Eventually, though, the Indian Sports Ministry allowed the football team to participate in a tournament, which is largely played by U23 teams. Three players are allowed in each team over the prescribed age limit. Head coach Igor Stimac chose Sandesh Jhingan, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, and skipper Sunil Chhetri as the 'seniors.'
Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, Jeakson Singh, and Suresh Singh are among some of the other players who have turned up for the national team in the past on a regular basis.
However, a huge section of the supporters was disappointed with some of the players who were selected. Many felt that Mumbai City's Gurkirat Singh should have been a part of the squad.
One of the most prolific young strikers in the country, it appears as if Gurkirat has indeed copped a raw deal. He has also been instrumental for India U-20, scoring 11 goals in eight games.
A few fans feels that Mumbai City and Mohun Bagan Super Giant may not release their players for the preparatory camp and main event of the Asian Games owing to their own commitments in the AFC Champions League and AFC Cup, respectively.
India will compete with China, Bangladesh and Myanmar in the Asian Games group stage
India have been placed in Group A along with China, Bangladesh, and Myanmar in Group A of the 2023 Asian Games.
Igor Stimac will feel that his team can hold its own and even surpass some of the expectations held of them by supporters across the country.
While Bangladesh and Myanmar are ranked lower than India, China are above them. This means that their clash with China in all probability would decide the outcome of the group.
Two-time champions India, led by veteran Sunil Chhetri, will be keen on putting their best foot forward and making the millions at home proud of their exploits.