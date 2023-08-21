Kerala Blasters FC ended their 2023 Durand Cup with a dominant display, defeating Indian Air Force FT by a scoreline of 5-0 on Monday (August 21). Bidyashagar Singh's hat trick, coupled with goals from Mohammed Aimen and Danish Farooq, sealed all three points.

The Blasters, who named a full Indian starting lineup, started the game on the front foot, adopting a direct and assertive approach. Bidyashagar Singh and Ishan Pandita had half chances but it was Mohammed Aimen who successfully found the back of the net in the eighth minute.

Vibin Mohanan, who orchestrated the proceedings from the middle of the park, picked Aimen on the half-turn. The 20-year-old then unleashed a powerful effort from outside the box that beat the outstretching goalkeeper.

A mere four minutes later, the Blasters secured their second goal of the match. This time, it was Bidyashagar Singh who marked his first goal of the season with a composed finish.

While the Blasters maintained dominance in terms of possession, the Indian Air Force managed to create a sporadic chance against the run of play. Aqib’s cross from the left flank found Saurav, but his header, unfortunately, rebounded off the post and out of play.

However, it was certainly a one-sided affair, with the Aimen and Saurav Mandal also coming close to tripling their lead inside the first half.

Although Kerala Blasters showed signs of defensive struggles, they remained in control for the majority of the half and took a 2-0 lead. The ISL team recorded a total of four shots on target in contrast to Indian Air Force FT's two.

Kerala Blasters FC dominate the proceedings to secure a convincing victory

The Blasters maintained their grip on the game despite making a couple of changes at halftime. On the other hand, Indian Air Force FT were guilty of conceding possession in midfield, which certainly benefitted their opponents.

The Yellow Army finally scored the third goal in the 56th minute courtesy of Danish Farooq. Saurav Mandal won the ball back in midfield before teeing up Farooq, who made a late run into the penalty box and calmly slotted the ball into the net.

Continuing their impressive momentum, the Kerala Blasters notched their fourth goal around the hour mark from a set-piece situation. Vibin Mohanan was once again the provider. This time, his delivery found Bidyashagar, who scored a header for his second goal of the evening.

Bidyashagar Singh soon extended the lead to complete his hat trick with ten minutes of regulation time left. The 25-year-old positioned himself perfectly, seizing the chance to tap in a shot that was rebounded off the goalkeeper.

The game eventually finished a 5-0 as the Kerala Blasters ended their campaign on a high note. This performance would have certainly provided confidence for the young team, who struggled throughout the competition.