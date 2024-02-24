Brace from Bipin Singh, Akash Mishra's heroics push Mumbai City over the line against Chennaiyin FC | ISL 2023-24

Despite dominating for major chunks of the encounter, Chennaiyin FC's hope of extending their winning run were dashed as they succumbed to a bitter 0-2 defeat against Mumbai City FC in Chennai on Friday. Bipin Singh Thounaojam hogged the limelight with his brace for the Islanders, while Akash Mishra ensured his team's cleansheet with some exceptional defending.

Right from the outset, Mumbai City were dominant, dictating possession and exploiting Chennaiyin's defensive gaps. Despite some early chances, including a missed header by Vikram Partap Singh, the momentum slowly shifted away from Petr Kratky's side as Chennaiyin grew potent on the break. Rafael Crivellaro came close to breaking the deadlock with a shot saved by Mumbai City's Phurba Lachenpa.

Right before the half-time whistle, Crivellaro spotted Ali making a diagonal run into the box and threaded a neat through ball. The pass was slightly overcooked, and Phurba managed to thwart the danger momentarily. The rebound, however, fell to Faroukh Choudhary, who was patiently waiting around at the edge of the box. With an air of composure in his stride, the winger dispatched a curling effort into the open net with the Mumbai goalkeeper nowhere in sight.

What seemed like an inevitable goal for the Marina Machans was denied on the goal line by a sensational last-ditch header from Akash Mishra. Chennaiyin needed a moment to wrap their heads around the fact that they would go into the second half without a lead.

Bipin Singh power Mumbai City FC to victory off the bench

For the Chennai-based outfit, the approach was straightforward after resumption - replicate the attacking impetus from the first half. A darting cross from the left almost carved open the Mumbai defence almost immediately, but Mishra with his outstretched leg intercepted the ball before Ryan Edwards could bury it. His heroics were the only thing denying a Chennaiyin lead so far.

Eager to capitalize on their clear advantage in terms of rhythm and momentum, Chennaiyin started to grow anxious with every passing minute and it showed when they ended up conceding a penalty in the 53rd minute. Against the run of play, the Islanders were presented with an opportunity to pull ahead, only for Lallianzuala Chhangte to falter, sending his effort soaring over the crossbar.

However, the introduction of Bipin Singh completely altered the tie as he unleashed a thunderous left-footed strike in the 71st minute to break the deadlock. In another moment of brilliance deep into injury time, the winger sealed the victory for Mumbai City with another impressive goal from outside the box.

With this captivating victory, Mumbai City FC marches on to second on the points table, level on points with toppers Odish FC. Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC licks its wounds, gearing up to face East Bengal FC in a stern test of character on Monday. The Islanders will next face FC Goa, a title contender by all means, on Wednesday.