BREAKING: Felipe Amorim leaves Hyderabad FC mid-season

In a huge blow to former ISL champions Hyderabad FC, Brazilian attacker Felipe Amorim announced on Thursday that he has terminated his contract mid-season and left the club.

Amorim, who was signed by the Nawabs in the summer transfer window, was conspicuous in his absence from the squad in the last two games against Kerala Blasters and Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

Amorim gave no reasons for his departure from the club, although it has given rise to speculations regarding the state of affairs at the club.

Felipe Amorim, who arrived on a free transfer after having spent last season with Chiangrai United of Thailand, failed to light up the hearts of the supporters of Hyderabad FC in the six games that he played. Out of the six, he started in four.

To add more mystery to the matter, fellow new signings Jonathan Moya and Oswaldo Alanis were also absent from the matchday squad for the game against Mohun Bagan. Moya also missed the game against Jamshedpur FC earlier in the season.

Felipe Amorim was far from his best for Hyderabad FC

Felipe Amorim, aged 32, had been less than impressive for the Nawabs this season. His lack of penetrating runs caused copious amounts of distress among the supporters of the club.

Amorim's inability to string passes together and take shots from wide angles also belied the reputation that he carried from Thailand.

Originally supposed to work on the wings, Amorim was tried as a center-forward on a few occasions before being relegated to bring the others into play as an attacking midfielder.

However, the Brazilian failed to bring his best to the fore in either position. Since he did not give a motive himself- nor the club- Amorim's reasons for terminating his contract mid-season remain unknown.

Hyderabad FC have had a torrid season so far in ISL 2023-24. They are currently languishing at the bottom of the standings with just three points from eight games.