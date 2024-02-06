BREAKING: Hyderabad to host India's FIFA World Cup Qualifier match against Kuwait on June 6

In a historic occasion for the state of Telangana in general and the city of Hyderabad in particular, the latter was awarded the hosting rights to India's FIFA World Cup Qualifier match against Kuwait on June 6.

The Telangana Football Association (TFA) secured the right to do so thanks to tireless work behind the scenes by president Dr. K.T. Mahi and secretary G. Palguna as well as the positive response shown by chief minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Mr. Reddy, who was a former football player himself, gave the green light for the TFA to lobby and try to seek the hosting rights for the marquee event, which is a first in the city's history.

“The positive response from the chief minister has paved the way for this historic event" - TFA president Dr K.T. Mahi

Dr. Mahi, who is also the chairman of Sreenidi Deccan Football Club (which competes in the I-League and is strongly placed to win it and earn promotion into the ISL next season), is known to be a visionary man.

Speaking to Sporstar, he said that the positive response from the chief minister was crucial for this attempt to see the light of day.

“The positive response from the Chief Minister has paved the way for this historic event. Mr. Palguna also requested to provide financial assistance to all the State Sports Associations. And, we have received a very encouraging response,” Dr. Mahi said.

Dr. Mahi's championing of the cause of football in a state where cricket and badminton rule the roost has borne fruit after interminable hard work.

He thanked the AIFF for entrusting the TFA with such a big responsibility and expressed his gratitude to everyone involved for turning this event into a reality.

The Maidaan in Gachibowli is expected to be the stadium where the match is played.

“We express our deepest gratitude to everyone involved in making this momentous event a reality. The support and collaboration from all quarters have been instrumental in reaching this milestone,” he added.