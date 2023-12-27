BREAKING: Jonathan Moya leaves Hyderabad FC to move back to Costa Rica | Indian Super League 2023-24

Hyderabad FC's summer acquisition Jonathan Moya has left the club days ahead of the opening of the January transfer window to move back to his native Costa Rica. The centre-forward has been snapped up by his former club Liga Deportiva Alajuelense ahead of the Clausura 2024 tournament.

It is not yet clear whether Moya terminated his contract with the Nawabs and made use of a free transfer. The club have not said anything on the matter as yet.

The Costa Rica international was largely unsuccessful for Hyderabad in the seven matches that he played for them. He could only net one goal, a header that came in the dying stages of their game against newly-promoted Punjab FC to give the Nawabs a solitary point.

In the last game that Moya played for Hyderabad, against Jamshedpur FC in their embarrassing 0-5 defeat at the Maidaan in Gachibowli on December 21, he scored an own goal.

Moya has played for Alajuelense in the past from 2018 to 2021 and has a successful track record for them. He bagged 38 goals in the hundred appearances that he made for them.

Reading between the lines, it is not hard to see that Moya leaving Hyderabad FC must have been due to the myriad of off-field issues troubling the club.

There have been reports of several players' wages not being cleared, and this may have played a big role in the Costa Rican leaving India.

Jonathan Moya was less than impressive for Hyderabad FC

Jonathan Moya's (9) only goal in Yellow and Black came against Punjab FC in November. (HYD)

Moya's tenure for Hyderabad was marked with injuries and he could only start four matches. He came off the bench in three others.

The 31-year-old was less than impressive in front of goal for the Yellow and Blacks, with his off-the-ball play often being criticized by matchgoers. Moya's desire and hunger to beat opponent defenders with his physicality was also questioned on several occasions.

Jonathan Moya could hardly blame the lack of service for his poor showing for the Nawabs, with him being responsible for missing at least six clear shots on goal during his time with them.

His crowning glory for the club came when he latched onto a Mark Zothanpuia cross from the left wing and headed into the Punjab FC net to give Hyderabad a draw ahead of the November international break.