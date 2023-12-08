BREAKING: Oswaldo Alanis ends career; leaves Hyderabad FC camp mid-season

After the departure of Felipe Amorim, centre-back Oswaldo Alanis has left the Hyderabad FC camp mid-season in what is being seen as an exodus of sorts.

Frustrated with the situation at the club - with sources pointing fingers towards non-payment of wages being his primary grouse - he has decided to end his career rather than continue in the Indian Super League (ISL).

The Mexican was one of the high-profile signings made by Hyderabad in the summer transfer window. Once a part of the preliminary Mexican national squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Alanis was brought in to reinforce the Nawabs' defense after the departure of Odei Onaindia at the end of last season.

Alanis succeeded in winning the supporters' faith with his solid defending as well as setting up attackers with long balls from deep inside the Hyderabad half.

He will be remembered for the pin-point accuracy with which he found Mohammad Yasir with a long ball that the latter eventually converted into a goal against Bengaluru FC at the Maidaan in Gachibowli.

It was one of the four goals the Yellow and Blacks have scored this season.

Oswaldo Alanis was a highly revered figure in the Hyderabad dressing room

Oswaldo Alanis in training for Hyderabad FC. (HYD)

Oswaldo Alanis, a left-footed centre-back, was one of the few new signings to have done well for Hyderabad this season. Fellow new signings Felipe Amorim and Jonathan Moya, with the possible exception of Joe Knowles, had struggled to find their feet.

Sportskeeda has also learned that Alanis was a highly revered figure in the Nawabs' dressing room owing to his vast experience and was immensely respected by the youngsters in the squad.

His calm demeanor, boosted undoubtedly by his regular Yoga practice, helped him treat all his teammates without bias or discrimination. He will be dearly missed by the Yellow and Blacks.

Hyderabad have just Chinglensana Singh and Nim Dorjee Tamang as the remaining regular centre-backs, whereas Alex Saji and Mohammad Rafi can provide cover as and when required.

The Nawabs have had a poor start to the season, languishing at the bottom of the ISL table with just three points to their name. They have lost four of the seven matches that they have played so far, drawing the other three.