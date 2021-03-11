Bunkerhill Private Limited invests in Mohammedan SC

Mohammedan SC finalized a deal with the Gurgaon-based Bunkerhill Private Limited on Tuesday. The terms of the deal are said to be for a period of eight years, with the club and its investors owning a 50 per cent stake each.

The two parties had earlier in October signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), but a delay with the paperwork prevented any kind of progress on that front.

“This is a historic day for all of us. We are very, very happy and proud to be the administrators of such a giant club in India and hopefully, the deal between us and Bunkerhill will show new horizons," said Mohammedan SC general secretary Sk. Wasim Akram on the deal.

The Kolkata club is currently 6th in the I-League and has picked up just one point in its last two games.

RoundGlass Punjab and Mohammedan SC play out 3-3 draw

Meanwhile, RoundGlass Punjab shared the spoils with Mohammedan SC in an enthralling I-League clash on Wednesday.

RoundGlass Punjab began the scoring with Chencho heading home a Pritam Singh cross. The Black Panthers had their share of chances in the first half but failed to get on the scoresheet.

Their misery was further compounded with Chencho finding a brace just a minute into the second half, putting Punjab 2 goals ahead. The Black Panthers took until the 59th minute to find their opening goal when Faisal Ali scored from the edge of the box.

Pedro Manzi then scored the equalizer for the Kolkata-based outfit with a close-range shot. Soon after, Mohammedan SC snatched the lead with Azharuddin Mallick finding the back of the net.

Advertisement

It all looked like Mohammedan SC's game from then on until the 88th minute, when a goal from substitute Ashish Jha made it 3-3.

Mohammedan SC next face table-toppers Churchill Brothers while Roundglass Punjab take on the second-placed TRAU.

Both teams grab a point each from a high voltage encounter ⚫️⚪️💪🏻🇮🇳#JaanJaanMohammedan#BlackPanthers pic.twitter.com/V9GEuDG0F7 — Mohammedan SC (@MohammedanSC) March 10, 2021