Can Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr play in India against Mumbai City FC during the AFC Champions League?

Thanks to three late goals, Al-Nassr FC defeated Dubai-based club Shabab Al Ahli 4-2 in the AFC Champions League playoff in the wee hours of Wednesday, August 23.

After scoring an early goal through Anderson Talisca, the Saudi giants soon found themself trailing after a brace from Yahya Al Ghassani. But an 88th-minute strike from Sultan bin Abdullah restored parity for the Cristiano Ronaldo-led outfit and soon after, two quick-fire goals from Talisca and Marcelo Brozovic in the additional minutes completed the thrilling comeback.

Thanks to their victory, Al-Nassr have now confirmed their participation in the 2023-24 edition of the AFC Champions League. They will be drawn into Pot 4 of the West Zone, alongside former champions Al Ain FC from UAE.

So does Ronaldo and his team have a chance to square off against Mumbai City FC, the only club in the Champions League from India? Yes, they definitely do have a chance of being drawn into the same group as the Islanders, who are in Pot 3 in the West Zone.

Des Buckingham's side, the defending ISL Shield winners, earned a slot in the premier continental competition after a 3-1 victory over Jamshedpur FC, the previous holders of the Shield, in a qualifier in May.

Since the start of the new season, the Islanders have been wreaking havoc in the Durand Cup but the Saudi Pro League club might just be a challenge too difficult for them.

Meanwhile, Al-Nassr FC most recently were crowned victors of the Arab Club Champions Cup after defeating Neymar's new club Al Hilal. Their performance against Shabab Al Ahli wasn't the most resolute but the fighting spirit shone through.

AFC Champions League 2023-24: When will the draw take place?

The AFC Champions League 2023-24 Group Stage draw will take place at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur on August 24 at 4.00 pm IST. The flagship continental club competition will take place from September 2023 to May 2024.

All 40 qualified teams will be divided into 10 groups of four. The draw will slot teams from the West Zone drawn into Groups A to E while the contestants in the East Zone will find their places in Groups F to J.