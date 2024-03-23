Can India still qualify for the third round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers after draw against Afghanistan?

The Indian men's senior team, who invoked plenty of optimism before the fixture, slumped to a 0-0 stalemate on Friday (March 22) against a depleted Afghanistan outfit in the second round of FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers.

Ranked 158 in the FIFA standings, the Lions of Khorasan were already slated as one of the weaker oppositions for India in Group A. Furthermore, they were weakened after multiple senior players boycotted the federation. The Blue Tigers were expected to pick up all six points in the two legs.

For the Igor Stimac-coached outfit, the hard-earned 1-0 victory against Kuwait away from home in November last year, put them in prime position to make it through to the next rounds for the first time in their history. But the dull draw against the Afghans has made the path slightly tougher.

In short, India are still in contention to make it through but let's look at the scenarios that would ensure the qualification.

India need victories against Afghanistan and Kuwait for qualification into the third round of World Cup 2026 Qualifiers

After three rounds of matches, India currently sit second in the standings with four points, only behind rampant Qatar. Kuwait are a point behind in third, while Afghanistan are at the bottom with a single point. While the standings show the Blue Tigers have an edge, the reading is slightly skewed.

Sunil Chhetri and Co. have dropped points against Afghanistan and will face them again in three days. Meanwhile, Kuwait comfortably hammered the Afghans away from home. Expectedly, the Blue Wave will bag a similar result in the return fixture. As things stand, if India can't bag the full three points against the Afghans in the home leg, their fixture could become inconsequential.

Suppose India and Kuwait take the available three points against Afghanistan in the next round of fixtures and presumably suffer a defeat against the Qataris, the Blue Tigers will end up on seven points while the Blue Wave will have six points.

In that case, their clash on June 6 will ultimately decide the team that finishes second [the top two teams qualify for the next round]. A draw or victory against Kuwait would ensure that India will go through. However, if India drop points [a draw or a loss] against Afghanistan in the next fixture and Kuwait earns the full points, a draw won't be sufficient for the Stimac's men.

When it comes to goal difference, India are on -3 while Kuwait are at zero, giving them an advantage if the two teams end up with equal points. Hence, it will be crucial for the Blue Tigers to secure the full points against the Lions of Khorasan in the upcoming fixture.

India’s remaining fixtures in FIFA World Cup Qualification second round

26 March: India vs Afghanistan (Home)

6 June: India vs Kuwait (Home)

11 June: Qatar vs India (Away)