Can Sunil Chhetri cross Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's international goal tallies

Defying odds, defying logic, and defying even the eternal truth of aging, Sunil Chhetri has been operating at the highest level of his game for a while.

Even at 38, he emerged as the top scorer in the recently concluded SAFF Championship with five strikes from as many appearances.

The talisman has continued to be one of the most influential players for India and still is arguably the sharpest forward in the squad. His growing numbers are a testament to the relentless form Chhetri is currently enjoying.

After his strike against Kuwait in the grueling 1-1 draw in the group stage of the SAFF competition, the veteran forward reached the 92nd international goal mark in 142 appearances.

The tally also carried him to fourth in the highest international goalscorers tally in men's football, behind Lionel Messi, Ali Daei, and ultimately Cristiano Ronaldo. Chhetri is also the third-highest active goalscorer in men's international football, behind the two modern-day greats.

Although Sunil has himself been scoring at a staggering rate, can the Indian legend ever eclipse the goal tallies of Ronaldo and Messi?

A look at Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's blistering international goalscoring record

Before we discuss if Sunil Chhetri can usurp the mammoth numbers recorded by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, let's first take a look at the two astounding international careers.

The Argentine magician is currently at 103 goals from 175 appearances. Expectedly, he is the all-time leading goalscorer of his country and also holds the national record for appearances. He has won three trophies for Argentina, including the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Meanwhile, the Portuguese star stands tall at the helm of international footballing records, with 123 goals from 200 appearances. Currently, Ronaldo is the highest goalscorer in men's international football.

Can Sunil Chhetri overtake the two stars at the current goalscoring rate?

At 38, Sunil Chhetri is a few months elder than Cristiano Ronaldo, while Lionel Messi is close to three years younger than the Indian talisman.

The Bengaluru FC forward has an astounding goal record for the country with 92 goals from 142 appearances.

Chhetri has an astounding ratio of 0.65 goals per match and eclipses both the GOATs at the goalscoring rate.

Messi has a scoring rate of 0.59 while Ronaldo's stands at 0.61. Continuing at the current rate, the Indian skipper should be able to usurp the other two, but he doesn't exactly have the age on his side.

Both Messi and Ronaldo should continue for another two years at the international level while Chhetri might not be able to emulate those numbers. Hence, the two greats should continue to add to their goalscoring numbers.

Although Sunil will likely cross the 100-goal mark, it remains difficult for the talismanic striker to overtake Messi and Ronaldo in the international goal tallies.

Poll : 0 votes