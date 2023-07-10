Indian Football
  • home icon
  • Indian Football
  • Can Sunil Chhetri cross Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's international goal tallies

Can Sunil Chhetri cross Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's international goal tallies

By Sayantan Guha
Modified Jul 10, 2023 06:56 IST
Sunil Chhetri has raced to 92 goals in international matches.
Sunil Chhetri has raced to 92 goals in international matches. (Image Courtesy: AIFF Media)

Defying odds, defying logic, and defying even the eternal truth of aging, Sunil Chhetri has been operating at the highest level of his game for a while.

Even at 38, he emerged as the top scorer in the recently concluded SAFF Championship with five strikes from as many appearances.

The talisman has continued to be one of the most influential players for India and still is arguably the sharpest forward in the squad. His growing numbers are a testament to the relentless form Chhetri is currently enjoying.

After his strike against Kuwait in the grueling 1-1 draw in the group stage of the SAFF competition, the veteran forward reached the 92nd international goal mark in 142 appearances.

प्यार है बस तेरा, प्यार हीमाँ तुझे सलाम। 🤍 https://t.co/Yog9j5pMAA

The tally also carried him to fourth in the highest international goalscorers tally in men's football, behind Lionel Messi, Ali Daei, and ultimately Cristiano Ronaldo. Chhetri is also the third-highest active goalscorer in men's international football, behind the two modern-day greats.

Although Sunil has himself been scoring at a staggering rate, can the Indian legend ever eclipse the goal tallies of Ronaldo and Messi?

A look at Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's blistering international goalscoring record

Before we discuss if Sunil Chhetri can usurp the mammoth numbers recorded by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, let's first take a look at the two astounding international careers.

The Argentine magician is currently at 103 goals from 175 appearances. Expectedly, he is the all-time leading goalscorer of his country and also holds the national record for appearances. He has won three trophies for Argentina, including the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Meanwhile, the Portuguese star stands tall at the helm of international footballing records, with 123 goals from 200 appearances. Currently, Ronaldo is the highest goalscorer in men's international football.

Can Sunil Chhetri overtake the two stars at the current goalscoring rate?

At 38, Sunil Chhetri is a few months elder than Cristiano Ronaldo, while Lionel Messi is close to three years younger than the Indian talisman.

The Bengaluru FC forward has an astounding goal record for the country with 92 goals from 142 appearances.

We can’t get over this and neither can our captain 🇮🇳💙Fans serenade @chetrisunil11 and the #BlueTigers after last night’s win 🤩😍#KUWIND #SAFFChampionship2023 🏆 #IndianFootball ⚽️ https://t.co/KJx89jdG0l

Chhetri has an astounding ratio of 0.65 goals per match and eclipses both the GOATs at the goalscoring rate.

Messi has a scoring rate of 0.59 while Ronaldo's stands at 0.61. Continuing at the current rate, the Indian skipper should be able to usurp the other two, but he doesn't exactly have the age on his side.

Both Messi and Ronaldo should continue for another two years at the international level while Chhetri might not be able to emulate those numbers. Hence, the two greats should continue to add to their goalscoring numbers.

Although Sunil will likely cross the 100-goal mark, it remains difficult for the talismanic striker to overtake Messi and Ronaldo in the international goal tallies.

Quick Links

Edited by Samya Majumdar
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...