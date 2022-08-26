"Can't change the past; can shape the future" - Indian football fans react as FIFA ban on AIFF lifted

The FIFA ban on the All India Football Federation (AIFF) was lifted by football's global governing body earlier today (August 26). It came as welcome news for the Asian country's fast-growing football following.

FIFA had originally placed a ban on the AIFF earlier this month due to undue third-party interference. However, the global organization released a statement on its official website detailing why it has reversed the ban. A section of the statement about their decision read:

"The decision was taken after FIFA received confirmation that the mandate of the committee of administrators that was set up to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee had been terminated and that the AIFF administration had regained full control of the AIFF’s daily affairs."

FIFA's announcement expectedly brought about a myriad of happy reactions from the Indian football community on Twitter. Prominent broadcaster Anant Tyagi tweeted:

"Ban lifted. Let’s lift Indian Football now. Can’t change the past. Can shape the future"

Anant Tyagi @anantyagi_ Ban lifted. Let’s lift Indian Football now. Can’t change the past. Can shape the future Ban lifted. Let’s lift Indian Football now. Can’t change the past. Can shape the future 🙏

A fan had a three-word message to express his joy:

"Ban lifted hurray"

One page vehemently stated that the next set of individuals elected into the AIFF need to publicly apologize to Gokulam Kerala's women's team. The team was unable to participate in the AFC Women's Club Championship in Tashkent due to the FIFA ban. The tweet read:

"FIFA ban lifted. Gokulam girls had to pay the biggest price. The new committee must publicly apologize to them first before doing ANYTHING ELSE."

The ISL Trolls @theisltrolls



Gokulam girls had to pay the biggest price. The new committee must publicly apologize to them first before doing ANYTHING ELSE.



#TheISLTrolls FIFA ban lifted.Gokulam girls had to pay the biggest price. The new committee must publicly apologize to them first before doing ANYTHING ELSE. FIFA ban lifted.Gokulam girls had to pay the biggest price. The new committee must publicly apologize to them first before doing ANYTHING ELSE.#TheISLTrolls

Here are some more reactions to the news:

shubhamjagtap14 @Shubhamjag1



Yesssss.... Suiiiiii.... Jai Hind!



#IndianFootball FIFA ban on India has been lifted.Yesssss.... Suiiiiii.... Jai Hind! FIFA ban on India has been lifted.Yesssss.... Suiiiiii.... Jai Hind!#IndianFootball

Shawn Ivan D'souza @RedFella31



#IndianFootball A totally avoidable ban has been lifted! Spare a thought for the ban heros A totally avoidable ban has been lifted! Spare a thought for the ban heros😂#IndianFootball

Abhishek Kundu @kunduabhishek56 Basically, we could have avoided the mess if Sports Ministry and Supreme Court ordered AIFF to conduct elections immediately rather than appointing a CoA and make amendments to its constitution and then hold elections. Happy that FIFA ban is lifted. #IndianFootball Basically, we could have avoided the mess if Sports Ministry and Supreme Court ordered AIFF to conduct elections immediately rather than appointing a CoA and make amendments to its constitution and then hold elections. Happy that FIFA ban is lifted. #IndianFootball

Dhritiman @dhritiman_7 #FIFA Ban lifted. Great news. However, remember the ban was totally avoidable. I hope for a great journey ahead for #IndianFootball Ban lifted. Great news. However, remember the ban was totally avoidable. I hope for a great journey ahead for #IndianFootball #FIFA

ᴇᴀꜱʜᴡᴀʀ007⚡️⚡️ @EashwarShankar 🤩

Finally

Good news before weekend

#BanHasBeenLifted Ban on AIFF has been liftedFinallyGood news before weekend Ban on AIFF has been lifted ❤🤩Finally 💥🔥Good news before weekend ❤#BanHasBeenLifted

FIFA ban on AIFF lifted: U-17 Women's World Cup set to take place in India

The FIFA ban had massive repercussions for women's football in India. Had the ban stood, India would not have been able to host the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup as originally planned.

However, with the ban now being lifted, the tournament is set to take place in the subcontinent. FIFA's statement from earlier today explicitly stated that as well and read:

"As a consequence, the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022™ scheduled to take place on 11-30 October 2022 will be held in India as planned."

This is arguably the biggest positive to emerge from FIFA's decision to rescind the ban on the country. Fans will now hope for the AIFF to get its act together and hold elections as we are less than two months away from the first match of the U-17 Women's World Cup.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Habil Ahmed Sherule