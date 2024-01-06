Can't expect new boys to come in and produce results immediately: Igor Stimac on his squad selection for Asian Games 2023

Once Igor Stimac had announced India's final squad for the AFC Asian Games 2023, some names on the list raised a few eyebrows. Expectations were to see a few of the players who have been on song in the league to be given the nod. However, the national team gaffer opined that players who are already part of the process and have an understanding of the system, are better equipped to perform.

In an interview with RevSportz, the Croatian gaffer explained his stance, averring:

"Maybe five years ago, when I started my job here, there was a possibility of some players with one or two good performances to attract my eyes and get the call for the national team. But now, when we have created a wider pool of players who have spent a certain time together and went through the process, they understand the drills, and working schedule."

"For example, you have the greatest football teams in the world. When they sign 5-6 players for 100 million, world-class players, they will not produce the results immediately. It takes four to six months for them to be together and start playing as a team. This is very similar to the national team. Once you have started a process with a certain group of players, they understand it and produce results. You cannot expect new boys to come into the group and produce results immediately," Stimac further added.

Since his appointment as the national team head coach in 2019, Stimac has been vocal about creating or rather nurturing a breed of players with a staggering mentality. Without the need to be patronizing, India's recent performances over 2023 have been a testament to their redefined belligerence.

Asked to elaborate on the evolving mentality of his players, the 56-year-old underlined:

"It is obvious on the pitch, the different mentality and fearless football of our players. They are looking for the balls, asking for the balls, trying to create things for the nation. So, we have been good but this tournament is different. In eight or nine days, you have three difficult opponents."

"You do not have enough time to recover well. We still do not have the same level that is needed at the highest level against top-quality sides constantly. But we are going to reach there, bit by bit," Stimac stated.

"Never mention the results to my players" - Indian gaffer Igor Stimac on their AFC Asian Cup 2023 ambitions

Clubbed into Group B in the continental extravaganza, the Blue Tigers will open their campaign against pre-tournament contenders Australia before facing Uzbekistan, whom Stimac touts as the 'dark horses'. Stimac's men will end their group-stage campaign with a clash against Syria.

Expand Tweet

In the previous edition, Sunil Chhetri and Co. created headlines after defeating Thailand but eventually lost to UAE and Thailand to be knocked out of the competition. Their ambition for the upcoming tournament? Well, Stimac asserted during the interview with RevSportz:

"I never mention the results to my players. Just go out there, represent your country in the best possible way, and leave everything on that pitch. That is the only way we need to take these things going forward for Indian football. We do not have much time, but we’re going to do it with pride. This time, with the great support of AIFF, they are allowing us to bring additional staff like Trevor Sinclair in such a short time."

Despite Stimac time and again highlighting his lack of expectations from the tournament, the supporters haven't followed suit.

The 2023 AFC Asian Cup will be the tournament's 18th edition and will be hosted in Qatar while India will start their campaign on January 13 against the Socceroos.