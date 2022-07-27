Northeast people can create the difference for the National team, says Jiteshwor Singh as he talks about his campaign with Neroca and future goals

Jiteshwor Singh is currently one of the most promising defensive midfielders in the country. Last season, he was inducted into the I-League 2021-22 Team of the Season. His excellent performance in the middle of the park helped Neroca FC achieve a position in the championship stage of the I-League.

Indian Super League side Chennaiyin FC signed him for the upcoming 2022-23 season of the ISL.

Sevens NXT @sevensnxt Jiteshwor Singh stats in Hero I-league this season:



❍ 17 Matches Played

❍ 1530 Minutes played

❍ 87 PA%

❍ 5.6 Tackles/M

❍ 3.0 Dribbles/M



Chennaiyin has signed one of the most talented Indian youngsters. 🦁 #CFC #SFtbl Jiteshwor Singh stats in Hero I-league this season:❍ 17 Matches Played❍ 1530 Minutes played❍ 87 PA%❍ 5.6 Tackles/M❍ 3.0 Dribbles/MChennaiyin has signed one of the most talented Indian youngsters. 📈 Jiteshwor Singh stats in Hero I-league this season:❍ 17 Matches Played❍ 1530 Minutes played❍ 87 PA%❍ 5.6 Tackles/M❍ 3.0 Dribbles/MChennaiyin has signed one of the most talented Indian youngsters. 🔵🦁 #CFC #SFtbl https://t.co/9lZl8gzHOT

A few days ago, Sportskeeda had an exclusive chat with him. Here is what he has to say

I started playing football at the age of seven, says Jiteshwor Singh

Manipur has a long football culture. Most players from the Northeast region start playing football at a very early age. The boy from Manipur is no exception. He started playing football at his local ground. His friends have helped him a lot during his football journey.

He said:

"When I was seven years old I started playing football. I used to play in Chandam Lampak ground with my friends. In this way I came to football."

"Helped us a lot in our development as a player" - Jiteshwor full of praise for Khogen Singh

Khogen Singh is one of the best coaches in India and currently manages Neroca FC. He won the I-League with a young Minerva Punjab FC team. He is well known for grooming young players. Jiteshwor was full of praise for Khogen Singh, saying that the former Salgaocar player helped a lot in his overall development.

Khogen Singh's friendly nature is an added advantage for every player.

Neroca FC @NerocaFC



We confirm that Khogen Singh will stay in his role at the Club for one more season 🤝



#Neroca #OrangeBrigade #IndianFootball #ILeague #DoneDeal The Gaffer is here to stay!!We confirm that Khogen Singh will stay in his role at the Club for one more season The Gaffer is here to stay!! 🔥We confirm that Khogen Singh will stay in his role at the Club for one more season 📝🤝#Neroca #OrangeBrigade🍊 #IndianFootball #ILeague #DoneDeal https://t.co/vNqvYYT5Ku

Jiteshwor stated:

"Khogen Sir is a very good coach. He is very much caring. He helped us a lot in our development as a player. Before every match, he used to send us Whatsapp text on our flaws. Its enjoyable working under him."

Northeast is a talent hub and can achieve great things for Indian football, says Singh

The Northeast is the home of some of the best talents in Indian football. It has produced superstars like Sunil Chhetri, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Bikash Jairu, Mama, Renedy Singh and many more. Jiteshwor himself has penned a deal with Chennaiyin FC.

The Northeast provides the bulk of the players in the ISL. Talking about it, he said that people from the Northeast are talented in any sport. If they are given a chance, they are capable of doing big things.

The midfielder added:

" People from Northeastern states are very much talented. Most of the players in the U-17 team of India are from Northeast. Also most of the players in the national team are from Northeastern states. I am quite confident that we can achieve something greater for the National team."

"Everyday I practice for 1-2 hours" - Jiteshwor says regular workouts helped him stay fit

Singh recently penned a deal with Chennaiyin FC. The ISL side have recently started training. But before that, during the off-season, to keep himself in perfect physical shape, he used to do regular workouts. He also used to practice a lot during the off-season.

He said:

" I never forget my scheduled practice. Everyday I practice for 1-2 hours. Also I used to do regular workouts to keep myself fit."

"Fighting attitude of each and every player helped Neroca to achieve the success" - Jiteshwor Singh on Neroca reaching Championship stage

Neroca FC started their season on a brilliant note but lost their path midway through. Juan Mera's injury and a few poor performances left them languishing in the relegation zone. But here the team showed their true character. They turned the table in their favor and eventually reached the championship zone.

The Orange Brigade finished the season in seventh position. Jiteshwor when talking on this said that teamwork helped them to achieve it. All of them worked hard and finally they were successful in cementing their place in the championship stage.

He said:

" Its due to teamwork. We played as a team and not as an individual. All of us worked very hard. We continued our fight till last moment. This fighting attitude of each and every player helped Neroca to achieve the success."

Jiteshwor Singh will hope to be a key player for his new club as Chennaiyin FC gear up for the upcoming Indian Super League season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far