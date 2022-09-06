ISL 2022-23: "We want to win it [ISL] for our fans"- Chennaiyin FC midfielder Jockson Dhas

Chennaiyin FC midfielder Jockson Dhas is currently one of the most promising players in the Indian Super League.

Jockson mainly plays as a central midfielder. But the 27-year-old midfielder from Tamil Nadu can also play as a center forward. He was an important member of the I-League-winning squad of Chennai City FC.

A few days ago, Sportskeeda had an exclusive chat with him. Here is what he has to say.

University games played a big role towards the start of my football career, says Jockson

College and university games play an important role in spotting young players. Many I-League and ISL clubs sent their scouts to college games for the talent hunt.

Jockson also came into prominence playing in university games. He said:

"I grew up in Kanyakumari district in Tamil Nadu. My family didn't allow me to play football. They wanted to see me as a doctor or an engineer.

"Also in my area very less number of kids used to play football. But I always wanted to become a professional footballer. I started playing football at the school level. I used to play with my seniors. After moving to college I started playing University games. In this way I came to football."

He further added:

" I learnt a lot of things while playing for my college. I have learnt a lot from it. After finishing my college I went to Chennai City FC trials. I was selected. After playing for Tamil Nadu in Santosh Trophy I got a job. After Chennai City got defunct, I faced a lot of hardships. I used to play only office games at that time.

"Later I signed for Madan Maharaj FC. But my aim was to play in ISL. I got a fracture during my tenure at Madan Maharaj which kept me out for a long time. Finally I recieved an offer from Chennaiyin FC and I signed for them."

"During practice, he teaches us a lot of things" - Jockson full of admiration for Mehtab Hossain

Jockson had the opportunity to play alongside former India international Mehtab Hossain. Mehtab is regarded as one of the finest midfielders in the country. Many young midfielders look up to him as they can learn a lot from him.

Jockson was full of praise while talking about him. He was impressed with the hard work done by Mehtab on the field. He said:

"Mehtab Hussain sir is a legendary footballer. During practice, he teaches us a lot of things. He is a good human being. He is one of the best personalities I have ever met in my life."

"Thomas is a great coach" - Jockson credits Thomas Brdaric for developing him in a new position

Current Chennaiyin coach Thomas Brdaric is known on the German football circuit for backing young players. He has helped Jockson a lot in developing as a striker, an unfamiliar position for the midfielder.

Brdaric's presence in the dugout is an added advantage for the Chennaiyin FC squad. He can motivate the team and help them reach their full potential. Dhas, while talking about him, commented:

"Thomas is a great coach. In the dressing room he always motivates us to give our best. During practice, he helped me a lot to develop as a striker. He is a very good human being.

"On the field he is very strict. Off the field he is a very nice person. He talks with us regarding our strengths and weaknesses and helps us in developing our overall game."

"He [Petar Sliskovic] is a very good friend of mine" - Jockson

Petar Sliskovic is one of the best signings in the ISL. He works as a guide to the young players of the Chennaiyin FC team. Dhas shares a very cordial relationship with him and Petar tries to guide the boy from Kanyakumari in whatever way he can. Jockson said:

"Petar Sliskovic is a great player. He is a very good friend of mine. He always acts as a mentor of mine on the field. He always motivates me to score more goals."

"Our aim is to win the ISL trophy this season" - Jockson and Chennaiyin have their eyes on the prize

Chennaiyin FC is one of the most successful teams in ISL history, winning the trophy twice. But in recent times they are facing a lot of difficulties.

Dhas wants to break the jinx for the Marina Machans. He wants to win the trophy with them and give the fans something to cheer about and said that the team is working very hard to make it happen.

He said:

"Our aim is to win the ISL trophy this season. We want to win it for our fans. We have won the trophy in 2015 and 2017. So this time we again want to lift the trophy. Apart from that we want to play an entertaining football and want to score more goals."

Chennaiyin FC finished a disappointing eight last season and will look to put up an improved showing in the upcoming ISL season beginning in October.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Puranjay Dixit