Lovepreet Singh pens a 3-year contract with Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC have roped in talented Indian Arrows goalkeeper Lovepreet Singh. A source close to the development confirmed that he has signed a three-year deal with the club. The player has already joined the club's training and the club may announce the deal very soon

Lovepreet Singh started his football career for Youth FC. In the 2018 season, the Indian Arrows roped him in. He made a single appearance for them, conceding two goals.

The following season, he moved to the ISL club Kerala Blasters FC but failed to make a league appearance for them. In 2020, Delhi-based club Sudeva FC roped him in. He didn't get many chances there due to experienced goalkeepers like Rakshit Dagar.

In 2021, Lovepreet moved to Ranjit Bajaj's club Delhi FC. He played brilliantly for them and caught the attention of the scouts. Last season, he played two matches, keeping two cleansheets with the Indian Arrows.

Chennaiyin FC have started preparations for the Durand Cup

Chennaiyin FC had a forgettable season last time around. They finished ninth in the table with 20 points from the same number of games. The Marina Machans started the season well, going unbeaten in four games, but faded quickly and ended the season with an eight-match winless streak that included six defeats.

Head Coach Bozidar Bandovic was fired after his team was thrashed 5-0 by FC Goa. In the final four games, assistant coach Sabir Pasha took over as acting head coach. The club made improvements under Pasha, but not enough to turn defeats and draws into victories.

Chennaiyin have already started their preparations for the Durand Cup. They started their pre-season camp under new coach Thomas Brdaric. Their star recruits Kwame Karikari and Peter Sliskovic have already arrived in the city and are practicing with the squad.

CHENNAIYIN FC'S DURAND CUP GROUP FIXTURES



vs Army Red on August 20 (3 pm)



vs Hyderabad FC on August 26 (3 pm)



vs TRAU FC on September 1 (6 pm)



vs NEROCA FC on September 5 (6 pm)



All matches in Imphal

The club lost first-choice keeper Vishal Kaith to ATK Mohun Bagan. They rely a lot on Debjit Majumdar for goalkeeping, and Lovepreet's arrival will reduce the load on him. With a much improved squad, Chennaiyin FC is expected to perform better than last season.

