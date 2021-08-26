Champions Mumbai City F.C. sign Brazilian midfielder Cassio Gabriel on a season-long loan

ISL champions Mumbai City F.C have announced the signing of Brazilian midfielder Cassio Gabriel on a season-long loan from Serie B club Vila Nova. The 29-year-old will definitely be a great addition to the 'Islanders' midfield, which already consists of brilliant players like Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh and Rowlin Borges.

The Brazilian has played a lot of club football and will bring a lot of experience to the Mumbai City team. In an official statement, the Brazilian was quoted as saying:

''The ISL is one of the fastest-growing leagues in the world and the quality of football being played here is really great. I know we have a massive season ahead of us, defending the ISL title as well as the AFC Champions League campaign. It will be a new challenge for me, but I am fully prepared for it, and I cannot wait to start this exciting journey with my new family."

Cassio to provide the Islanders with the added advantage

Cassinho, as he is fondly called, started his football career with one of the biggest clubs in Brazil, Fluminese. After his stint there, he kept switching teams in Brazil before finally finding a new home in Vila Nova.

The midfielder featured in 12 games for them and assisted one goal in his stint at the club. His experience will definitely be a big advantage for the team, as he can be a leader from the heart of the midfield. In an official statement, Cassio said:

"Mumbai City have a great profile back home in Brazil. There are a number of Brazilians who have played at Mumbai City and I've only heard positive things about the Club. They are the defending champions and their ambition is what convinced me that this is where I want to be. The club wants to win titles. They want to be the best, not only in India but at a continental level."

Mumbai City FC looked dominant last season. They finished on top of the table with 40 points in 20 games. The Islanders also had the best attack in the league, scoring 35 goals in the competition.

The addition of a crafty midfielder like Cassio is definitely going to add a few more goals to their total this season. In an official statement, coach Sergio Lobero was quoted as saying:

"Cássio comes from an excellent football pedigree and brings a lot of valuable experience along with his skill set on the pitch. I believe he can be a vital member of the Mumbai City family and certainly contribute positively to the team’s performance. We are pleased to have a great talent like Cássio on our side."

