Chennaiyin FC announce the arrival of Nigerian striker Daniel Chima Chukwu | ISL 2024-25 

Chennaiyin FC have announced their fourth signing of the summer, securing Nigerian striker Daniel Chima Chukwu after his contract with Jamshedpur FC expired last month. Chukwu has signed a two-year deal and follows Laldinpuia PC, Elsinho Dias, and Jitendra Singh in joining from Jamshedpur FC.

Chennaiyin had been searching for a No. 9, and with Jordan Murray’s departure confirmed, Owen Coyle and the club quickly moved to secure Chukwu’s services.

The 33-year-old arrived in India in 2021 when East Bengal FC signed him. However, after making only 10 appearances and scoring twice, he moved to Jamshedpur FC during the winter transfer window of the same season, which was Coyle’s second campaign in charge.

Under his guidance, Chukwu found his form, scoring seven goals in nine games and helping the club secure their maiden ISL Shield in 2022. He continued his impressive performance under Aidy Boothroyd the following season, scoring five goals, and managed to score six goals last season as well, despite Jamshedpur’s struggles.

Overall, Chukwu made 55 appearances for Jamshedpur FC, scoring 21 goals and providing four assists. Having won three league titles with Molde FK in Norway, Chukwu brings significant experience and expressed his delight in joining Chennaiyin FC and reuniting with Coyle.

"It’s very exciting. Wanted to continue the journey but unfortunately, it ended with him (Coyle leaving JFC) and now the opportunity came up back on and I had to grab the opportunity to play under him," Chukwu said (via CFC Media).

"We have brought a goalscorer with a proven track record in India" - Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle

Owen Coyle has a knack for getting the best out of his players, who have struggled to find their footing in India, with Chukwu being a prime example.

Speaking to Chennaiyin FC media after the signing was confirmed, the Scottish tactician expressed confidence that his new number nine will quickly integrate into the squad.

"I brought Daniel to Jamshedpur in the winter window of the 21/22 season and he scored 7 crucial goals in 9 games to help win us the shield. We have brought a goalscorer with a proven track record in India and we are sure he will fit into this squad seamlessly," Coyle said.

Chennaiyin FC have been highly active in the transfer market and is expected to make more signings in the coming days. Reports have widely confirmed the acquisitions of Mandar Rao Dessai, Mohammad Nawaz, Gurkirat Singh, Lalrinliana Hnamte, and Kiyan Nassiri, with two more overseas signings anticipated as well.

With key players being retained and more quality additions expected, Chennaiyin FC certainly have the potential to compete alongside the best teams after several years of disappointing performances.