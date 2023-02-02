Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC played out an enthralling 2-2 draw in the ISL 2022-23 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on February 2 (Thursday).

The home side started on the front foot, but the Juggernauts took the lead out of the blue courtesy of Diego Mauricio. The Brazilian drifted in behind Chennai's defense and slotted the ball past Samik Mitra in the 24th minute.

However, the lead lasted only for a minute as Marina Machan responded instantly. Aakash Sangwan’s pin-point delivery found Anirudh Thapa, whose thumping header hit the back of the net. The entertaining half ended with both sides scoring once.

The Juggernauts secured the lead at the start of the second half through Isac Vanlalruatfela, but Chennaiyin FC scored another equalizer around the hour mark thanks to Nasser El Khayati’s calm finish. Marina Machan continued to push for the winner but were unable to find the winner, and the game ended in a stalemate.

On that note, let’s look at how the Chennaiyin FC players fared against Odisha FC.

Chennaiyin FC player ratings

Samik Mitra - 6/10: He could have done better for Mauricio’s opening goal, but had little to do in either half as the home side played on the front foot.

Edwin Vanspaul - 5/10: Vaspaul returned to the fullback position and struggled initially. Although he made a couple of crucial interceptions, he was sloppy in possession. Additionally, he was caught ball-watching for the Juggernauts’ second goal.

Fallou Diagne - 7/10: Diagne's diagonal balls from the right side posed a few problems for Odisha FC. He was solid defensively as well.

Gurmukh Singh - 6.5/10: Gurmukh was in control in the opening exchanges, but his poor pass led to Odisha FC’s first goal. He made a few crucial blocks and interceptions in the second half to keep the scores level.

Aakash Sangwan - 8/10: Sangwan was energetic going forward and defended well when called upon. His cross for Thapa’s goal was excellent. The 27-year-old also made nine passes into the final third and created two chances.

Julius Ducker - 6.5/10: Ducker sat in front of the back four and was composed in and out of possession. He was eventually replaced by Kwame Karikari as Chennaiyin FC pushed for the winner.

Anirudh Thapa - 8/10: Thapa was given the license to push forward and utilized his freedom to full effect. He arrived late into the box and scored an important header to pull Chennaiyin FC level. Thapa fizzled out in the second half but came close to scoring again on a couple of occasions.

Vincy Barretto - 7.5/10: Barretto’s pace was a factor that threatened Odisha FC’s high line. His ability to take on defenders ultimately led to Chennaiyin FC’s second goal.

Ninthoinganba Meetei - 6.5/10: Meetei continued his fine form and made some energetic runs forward. However, he had little impact in the final third and was substituted around the hour mark.

Nasser El Khayati - 9/10: El Khayati was tightly marked in midfield, but his presence created space for the likes of Thapa and Barretto in the first half. The influential Dutchman grew into the game in the second half and scored a stunning equalizer. He also had a shot deflected off the woodwork.

Petar Sliskovic - 6.5/10: Sliskovic retained possession well and brought his teammates into play. Some of his touches and runs were brilliant, but Carlos Delgado and Osama Malik marked him out of the game.

Substitutes

Jiteshwor Singh - 7/10: Jiteshwor added some zest in midfield and kept things moving. He made some important interceptions as Chennaiyin FC went all out to score the winner.

Kwame Karikari - 7/10: Karikari was a physical presence and linked up well with Sliskovic. He missed a chance, but Thomas Brdaric will be pleased with his impact.

Rahim Ali - 6/10: Ali was safe in possession but had little impact on the game.

Vafa Hakhamaneshi - N/A: Vafa was thrown into the game during stoppage time and played as a center-forward. He didn't have enough time to make an impact.

Poll : 0 votes