Chennaiyin FC 4-2 NorthEast United FC: Marina Machans display dominance to seal comfortable victory in Hero Super Cup 2023 opener

Chennaiyin FC defeated NorthEast United FC 4-2 at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri on Tuesday, April 11, to open their Hero Super Cup 2023 campaign.

As the game began, Chennaiyin’s change in formation was visible. Thomas Brdaric experimented with a 3-5-2 structure and his side looked to build out from the back with short passes.

The Marina Machans appeared sharp from the onset and took the lead in the 17th minute. Following a set-piece, defender Vafa Hakhamaneshi found himself on the right flank and whipped in a perfectly weighted cross. Rahim Ali came up with a stunning header that found the top corner of the net.

NorthEast United struggled to get going and were sloppy with the ball in midfield. The momentum shifted to Chennaiyin FC’s stride, and as a result, they doubled their lead in the 33rd minute.

Jiteshwor Singh’s floated cross found Aakash Sangwan in the penalty box, who glided a header to Edwin Vanspaul. The right wing-back arrived late into the edge of the box and side-footed a volley past a helpless Mirshad Michu.

However, the Highlanders showed their mettle and halved the deficit towards the stroke of halftime.

Jithin MS positioned himself on the shoulder of Fallou Diagne and made an excellent run into space. He met Alisher Kholmurdov’s diagonal pass and teed up Wilmar Jordan Gill, whose effort was parried away by Samik Mitra. However, the ball kindly fell to Rochharzela on the rebound, who calmly slotted it into the net.

The two teams went into half-time with the game finely poised despite the Marina Machans dominating large stretches.

Chennaiyin FC score twice in the second half to complete rout as NorthEast United FC wilt

Chennaiyin FC restored their two-goal lead at the start of the second half.

Aakash Sangwan’s set pieces have been a trademark of their attacking play this season, and he delivered another pinpoint inswinging corner. Midfielder Julius Duker escaped Joseba Beitia’s pressure in the six-yard box and his effort hit the post before sneaking into the net.

The Marina Machans once again began controlling the game and slowed the tempo down after the goal. Around the hour mark, Kwame Karikari had a huge chance to further establish dominance, but after rounding off the keeper brilliantly, he fluffed his chance with an empty net at his mercy.

Thomas Brdaric's men continued to pile on the pressure but struggled to convert their chances. The two-time Indian Super League winners even constructed a mesmerizing and intricate move, but Edwin Vanspaul failed to apply the finishing touches as he skied his effort.

Immediately after the chance, NorthEast United FC almost made their opponents pay, but Samik Mitra was on hand to deny Beitia from close range.

Chennaiyin FC eventually put the game to bed with eight minutes of regulation time left. Vanspaul set up Rahim Ali’s second goal and his side’s fourth of the night with a looping delivery from the right side.

Emil Benny’s cameo appearance would have certainly impressed the Highlanders. He assisted fellow substitute Lalanmawia Ralte in stoppage time to make it 4-2, but it was too little too late as they stumbled to a defeat.

It was their second reverse in a row against Brdaric's side, who beat them 4-3 on the final matchday of the ISL 2022-23 season.

Chennaiyin FC will next face Churchill Brothers on April 15, while NorthEast United will have a tough test against ISL Shield winners Mumbai City FC on the same day.

