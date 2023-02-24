Chennaiyin FC 4-3 NorthEast United FC: Sajal Bag's stoppage-time strike secures win for Marina Machans in final ISL 2022-23 match

Sajal Bag was the host of the late, late show for Chennaiyin FC as they beat NorthEast United FC 4-3 at the 'Marina Arena' in their final ISL 2022-23 match on Friday, February 24.

The visitors started the game brightly, getting into the hosts' penalty area within the opening 60 seconds. However, it was the Marina Machans who got the scoring started in just the third minute.

The Highlanders were caught unawares by a sumptuous ball over the top from Julius Duker for Rahim Ali, who did well to keep himself onside. Ali raced through on goal and beat Arindam Bhattacharya with ease to give his side the lead.

Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 @ChennaiyinFC



CFC - NEUFC



#AllInForChennaiyin #CFCNEUFC #HeroISL 3' GOAL! RAHIM GIVES US THE EARLY LEAD!!! Duker sends in an inch-perfect long ball as Rahim loses his marker, breaks the offside trap and goes one-on-one with the keeper before slotting it in with ease.CFCNEUFC 3' GOAL! RAHIM GIVES US THE EARLY LEAD!!! Duker sends in an inch-perfect long ball as Rahim loses his marker, breaks the offside trap and goes one-on-one with the keeper before slotting it in with ease.CFC 1⃣ - 0⃣ NEUFC #AllInForChennaiyin #CFCNEUFC #HeroISL https://t.co/6Jb9OUBJoU

The goal gave Chennaiyin the boost they needed as they pressed NorthEast United high. Vincenzo Annese's men, meanwhile, constructed a couple of decent moves of their own, but couldn't breach a composed home backline.

The second big chance of the match also fell to Thomas Brdaric's side, with Duker's fantastic vision playing a key role again. The midfielder slipped a clever disguised pass to Edwin Vanspaul on the right, who in turn cut it back for Anirudh Thapa just inside the box.

Thapa fired a tame effort that was flicked on by Kwame Karikari, but Bhattacharya spread himself well to make the save.

NorthEast United created their best opportunity in the 27th minute when a brilliant pass sent Jithin MS through on the left flank. He cut the ball back, but a brilliant recovering interception from Vafa Hakhamaneshi allowed Chennaiyin to clear the ball out for a throw-in.

The Marina Machans came close to a second once again after the half-hour mark. A free-kick close to the edge of the box on the left was fired on target by Ali, but Arindam Bhattacharya did well to palm it over the crossbar.

They created one more chance in the final five minutes when Aakash Sangwan whipped a ball into the cross, but Karikari's header looped over the bar. That was the final opportunity of the half as the hosts took a 1-0 lead into the break.

NorthEast United fight back, but Chennaiyin steal late win

The second half also began at a good pace, with both Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United FC looking to open up the other's midfield.

Goalscorer Rahim Ali got the first chance of the second half. A lofted ball by Ninthoi Meetei took a couple of deflections and reached Ali at the far post. The forward got his shot on target, but Bhattacharya made the save at his near post.

However, NorthEast United weren't going to lie down and got the equalizer in the 52nd minute. A well-constructed move saw Parthib Gogoi lay the ball off to Wilmar Jordan, who was allowed to take a touch close to the edge of the area. He then fired a low shot that beat Samik Mitra down to his right.

NorthEast United FC @NEUtdFC



Parthib finds Jordan with a cheeky little reverse pass just outside the box and Jordan takes a snap shot at goal and finds the bottom corner.



1-1



#CFCNEU #NEUFC #StrongerAsOne #8States1United 52' | GOAAAAAL by JORDAN!Parthib finds Jordan with a cheeky little reverse pass just outside the box and Jordan takes a snap shot at goal and finds the bottom corner.1-1 52' | GOAAAAAL by JORDAN!Parthib finds Jordan with a cheeky little reverse pass just outside the box and Jordan takes a snap shot at goal and finds the bottom corner.1-1#CFCNEU #NEUFC #StrongerAsOne #8States1United https://t.co/9MqS3JEtJ8

Chennaiyin went close to a second goal just two minutes later from another Aakash Sangwan corner. However, Julius Duker's header whistled wide of the post.

The Highlanders got their own chance from a corner shortly after, but Jordan's header was well saved by Mitra.

Chennaiyin eventually got their second goal in the 56th minute. Some fantastic tracking by Jiteshwor Singh allowed him to win the ball high up the pitch and slip a pass to Anirudh Thapa in the area.

Thapa tried to find Meetei, but the visitors got men back to clear the ball until the edge of the box. It reached Edwin Vanspaul, who let one fly, but Bhattacharya did well to palm it out.

Unfortunately for NorthEast United, it fell straight to Kwame Karikari, who scored once again to make it 2-1.

There was more to come from the hosts as they established a two-goal lead just past the hour-mark.

A searching long ball from Meetei found an unmarked Thapa on the left. The Chennaiyin skipper chested it down brilliantly and bore down on goal before thumping a left-footed shot past Bhattacharya at his near-post.

However, once again, NorthEast United clawed their way back in the 75th minute of the contest. Completely against the run of play, Parthib fired a belter from distance that curled away from Mitra and nestled in the top corner.

The Highlanders went close again three minutes later when a good cross from Joe Zoherliana on the right reached Jordan, but the forward put a free header wide.

They were rewarded in the 81st minute when Jordan got another equalizer. Vafa Hakhamaneshi's attempted clearance on the turn from inside his own area deflected off Emil Benny's boot. It caught Chennaiyin's defense flat-footed and Jordan reacted quickest to slide the ball into the back of the net.

NorthEast United FC @NEUtdFC



We are back level.



Superb pressure from Emil in the box and the ball ricochets off the defender and falls to Jordan, he then slides in to score.



#CFCNEU #NEUFC #StrongerAsOne #8States1United 80' | GOAL!We are back level.Superb pressure from Emil in the box and the ball ricochets off the defender and falls to Jordan, he then slides in to score. 80' | GOAL!We are back level. Superb pressure from Emil in the box and the ball ricochets off the defender and falls to Jordan, he then slides in to score.#CFCNEU #NEUFC #StrongerAsOne #8States1United https://t.co/FcTz9HxM3u

Thomas Brdaric's side, clearly rattled, looked to re-establish control with a few good spells of possession. However, NorthEast United settled into a more compact shape, content to try and hit the hosts on the counter.

This meant chances were at a premium. However, an error by the Highlanders late on gave the Marina Machans one final opportunity which they took with aplomb.

Mashoor Shereef failed to control a routine pass close to the half-way line under pressure from the hosts. Substitute Nasser El Khayati won it back and raced forward on the counter with Sajal Bag and Karikari for company.

The Moroccan seemed to have ruined the chance when a defender blocked his shot attempt. However, it fell to Sajal, who swept the ball home past Bhattacharya to give Chennaiyin a heart-stopping 4-3 win in a topsy-turvy encounter.

Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 @ChennaiyinFC



CFC - NEUFC



#AllInForChennaiyin #CFCNEUFC #HeroISL 90+4' GOAL!! THE SUPER SUB SCORES!!!!! A quick counterattack as Sajal wins the ball in midfield. Nasser gets it from him and evades multiple tackles before teeing up Sajal, who makes no mistake from close range.CFCNEUFC 90+4' GOAL!! THE SUPER SUB SCORES!!!!! A quick counterattack as Sajal wins the ball in midfield. Nasser gets it from him and evades multiple tackles before teeing up Sajal, who makes no mistake from close range. CFC 4⃣ - 3⃣ NEUFC #AllInForChennaiyin #CFCNEUFC #HeroISL https://t.co/BFihfEkYfu

The win meant the Marina Machans ended the ISL 2022-23 season in eighth place after picking up 27 points from 20 matches. NorthEast United, meanwhile, ended their abysmal campaign dead last with just five points from 20 games.

Both teams will now shift their focus to the Hero Super Cup scheduled to begin in April.

