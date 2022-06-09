Chennaiyin FC add to their midfield entourage with former SC East Bengal star Sourav Das

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Chennaiyin FC continue to add firepower to their arsenal. Their most recent acquisition is former SC East Bengal midfielder Sourav Das. He has been included in the Marina Machans project on a two-year deal.

Sourav Das has featured for three of India's top football clubs, namely Mumbai City FC, SC East Bengal and Mohun Bagan. His inclusion in the Marina Machans' squad will add further depth to their midfield, which already consists of the experienced Anirudh Thapa and youngster Jiteshwor Singh.

Speaking about the club’s fifth signing this summer, CFC co-owner Vita Dani said:

“We are very happy to welcome hard working and combative midfielder Sourav Das to Chennaiyin FC. He has impressed at the three clubs that he has played for so far and we are confident that he can carry over that quality into next season with us.”

The 25-year-old footballer will be joining the Marina Machans from SC East Bengal, for whom he played two seasons in the ISL. Last season, Das played 18 matches, recording 66 tackles and 25 interceptions for the Red and Gold Brigade.

The defensive midfielder, who bagged his maiden professional contract with Mohun Bagan in 2016 after spending his formative years at the Tata Football Academy, featured in three I-League seasons for the Mariners.

“I am very happy to have joined the Chennaiyin FC family" - Sourav Das on joining the Marina Machans

Expressing his excitement at joining one of ISL’s successful clubs, Das said:

“I am very happy to have joined the Chennaiyin FC family. It is a great club with great achievements—two times ISL champions. I am looking forward to playing in front of the fans and win many trophies with the club. I want to thank everyone in the management for putting their faith in me. I promise them and all the fans that I will put my every bit into training and matches and fight hard. AllInForChennaiyin!”

He appeared in 16 league matches and also played in the 2017 AFC Cup for Mohun Bagan before moving to Mumbai City in the 2019-20 ISL season. He has made eight appearances for the Mumbai outfit in two ISL seasons.

