Chennaiyin FC bolsters defense with Ankit Mukherjee and Bijay Chhetri signings

Chennaiyin FC, the two-time champions of the Indian Super League (ISL), have made strategic moves to strengthen their defense ahead of the upcoming season. They have done so by signing talented defenders Ankit Mukherjee and Bijay Chhetri on multi-year deals.

Mukherjee, who joins the Marina Machans from East Bengal FC, brings with him a wealth of experience at the top tier of Indian football. The 26-year-old right-back has also plied his trade with ATK Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan Sporting Club.

Known for his ability to read the game well, Mukherjee's arrival is expected to bring defensive stability to the southern club's roster. Expressing his excitement about joining the team, he commented:

"I am really happy and excited to join the two-time ISL Champions. Chennai has passionate fans, and I am looking forward to donning the Chennaiyin jersey and playing in front of them."

"I am thrilled to join Chennaiyin FC and contribute to the club's growth," says Bijay Chhetri

The Marina Machans are renowned for their dedication to nurturing and developing young Indian talent. They have seized the opportunity to sign 21-year-old defender Bijay Chhetri from Manipur.

Chhetri's inclusion in the team has filled him with joy and anticipation as he becomes a part of the Chennaiyin FC family. He eagerly expressed his commitment, stating:

"I am thrilled to join Chennaiyin FC and contribute to the club's growth. I will give my utmost effort to assist the team. The Supermachans and B-Stand Blues have a tremendous reputation, and I can't wait to showcase my skills in front of them."

The return of Owen Coyle as the coach of Chennaiyin FC brings a fresh wave of optimism among the community and the fans. With the addition of Fernandez, Ankit Mukherjee, and Bijay Chhetri, the Marina Machans' line-up is expected to undergo a substantial improvement. It will, thereby, raise the team's overall performance on the field.

These talented signings bring a combination of experience, skill, and potential, positioning them to make significant contributions to Chennaiyin's pursuit of success.

