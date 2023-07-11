Chennaiyin FC confirm Farukh Choudhary's arrival | ISL 2023-24

Chennaiyin FC have confirmed the acquisition of the forward Farukh Choudhary on Tuesday, July 11. He was a free agent following a two-year stint with Jamshedpur FC, as reported by Sportskeeda a few days ago.

The 26-year-old, who plied his trade under Owen Coyle for a year at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, is set to be reunited with his former boss once again.

“I am absolutely delighted to be a part of Chennaiyin FC, a club with one of the most passionate fanbases. I am wholeheartedly committed to giving my all to help the club scale new heights and I am confident that our collective effort will yield outstanding results,” an elated Choudhary said in a club statement.

The Maharastra-born forward will bring a wealth of experience into the attacking areas of the pitch, having appeared 79 times for Kerala Blasters, Mumbai City FC, and Jamshedpur FC. Additionally, Farukh Choudhary has 14 national team caps to his name as well.

Despite scoring just three goals, his relentless pressing has aided other players to concentrate on putting the ball inside the back of the net. Such has been his ability to run throughout the game and cause havoc to the opposition.

Choudhary kicked off his journey with Pune FC before representing Lonestar Kashmir, Kerala Blasters, Mumbai FC, Mumbai City FC, and Jamshedpur FC. The striker did not feature during the 2021-22 ISL Shield title-winning season with Jamshedpur, owing to an ACL injury while representing India in the SAFF Championship in 2021.

Chennaiyin FC continue to bolster their squad ahead of ISL 2023-24

Following Farukh Choudhary's signing, Chennaiyin have now welcomed seven new players to the club in the summer transfer window. The other signings are Sweden Fernandes, Ankit Mukherjee, Bijay Chhetri, Prateek Kumar, Sachu Siby, and Irfan Yadwad.

With many slots up for grabs, it will be interesting to witness the rebuild of Chennaiyin FC after failing to live up to their expectations in recent years.

