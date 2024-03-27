Chennaiyin FC defender Bijay Chhetri signs for Uruguayan club Colon FC 

Chennaiyin FC defender Bijay Chhetri has signed for Uruguayan club Colon Futbol Club on loan until the end of the season, the club confirmed on Wednesday (March 27). Colon FC also hold the option to make the signing permanent at the end of the campaign.

Chhetri joined the Marina Machans at the start of the season as part of developmental signings. Although he is yet to make an appearance for the club, the Manipur-born player has certainly impressed the coaching staff during his stint.

Based in Montevideo, Colon FC currently play in the Uruguayan second division. The club has only played once this season, providing Chhetri with an opportunity to settle in and impress the coaches. Chhetri also becomes only the second Indian player to sign for a South American club, following Romeo Fernandes, who played for the Brazilian club Atlético Paranaense back in 2015.

Following the completion of his move, the 22-year-old expressed his delight in signing for Colon FC and shared his ambition to prove his worth at the club.

In a club statement, he said:

"I feel so excited to get this opportunity for the new challenge in my professional career. I hope to put in good performances to enhance my game, repay the trust shown in me by Colon FC and to keep the Indian flag flying high. I am very well aware that If I do well it can pave the way for future Indian players also to move abroad into these markets."

Before joining the ISL club, Chhetri had played for Sreenidi Deccan FC, Chennai City FC and Real Kashmir FC, making a total of nine appearances in the I-League.

"We see him as a solid first-team player for us" - Colon Futbol Club director Marcelo Rifas

Colon FC are a historic club in Uruguay, having been established in 1907 and won the Segunda Division on two occasions.

Regarding the acquisition of Chhetri, who will become the first Indian player to play in the country, club director Marcelo Rifas revealed that the center-back will be integrated into the first team upon his arrival.

"When Bijay’s profile was proposed to us, looking at his videos from the past, his profile and our internal references, we got more and more confident of the player. Now we sincerely hope he can come at the earliest and get integrated into our team. We see him as a solid first-team player for us. It also helps us open a line of sourcing players from a new marketplace," he said.

Vita Dani, co-owner of Chennaiyin FC, also expressed her admiration for Bijay Chhetri and extended her best wishes for his future endeavors. She stated:

“We are extremely proud to see Bijay make his way to one of the world’s biggest football nations. I wish Bijay the very best and we are all hoping for his success as he makes history as the first Indian player to secure a contract with a Latin American club.”

Chhetri may not have a lot of experience at the top level, but moving to a foreign country will undoubtedly contribute to his growth in terms of experience, and improve his technical and physical development.