Chennaiyin FC deliver hammer blow to Odisha FC's title aspirations with a stoppage time winner | ISL 2023-24 

Drama unfolded at the Marina Arena as Jordan Murray’s stoppage-time winner secured a memorable 2-1 victory for Chennaiyin FC against Odisha FC on Sunday, March 3.

All three goals were scored from set-pieces, with Ankit Mukherjee opening the scoring for Chennaiyin FC. Roy Krishna equalized with a well-taken goal in the second half, but the Marina Machans had the last laugh with Murray's goal sealing an important win.

Both Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan SG are in close pursuit of Odisha FC at the summit of the ISL standings. Consequently, the game was crucial to maintain their momentum, while Chennaiyin also had everything to play for as they had final playoff spot in their sights.

The hosts started on the front foot, a recurring theme this season, but this time took the lead in the sixth minute. Rafael Crivellaro’s inswinging corner found an unmarked Mukherjee, who headed in to help his side take a surprise lead.

Chennaiyin’s aggressive press caused Odisha a few problems, with Crivellaro coming close to doubling their lead towards the end of the first quarter after winning the ball back in a dangerous area.

However, the Juggernauts began to gain momentum after the initial setback. They had their first clear-cut chance in the 20th minute when Isak Ralte’s effort from a tight angle was parried away by Debjit Majumder.

Odisha had another significant opportunity around the half-hour mark, which was thwarted by the goalkeeper once again. Following a well-worked move, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy’s cross found Roy Krishna, who beat Akash Sangwan, but his attempt was saved by Majumder, who rushed off his line quickly.

Despite Odisha having more chances to equalize, Debjit’s crucial saves kept Chennaiyin in the lead. At halftime, while the Marina Machans held a narrow lead, the visitors remained firmly in contention.

Jordan Murray’s late heroics seals crucial victory for Chennaiyin FC over Odisha FC

Considering the upcoming AFC Cup clash mid-week, Sergio Lobera made a surprising move by substituting Ahmed Jahouh with attacking midfielder Cy Goddard at halftime. Similar to the first half, Chennaiyin started the second period strongly, but chances were limited for both sides early on.

Just as Odisha seemed to be losing hope, they were offered a lifeline when Roy Krishna equalized with 12 minutes left in regulation time. Amey Ranawade’s flick from an outswinging corner found Krishna, whose looped header beat Debjit and found the back of the net.

Fixture congestion played a role in Odisha’s late-game struggles in terms of intensity, which Chennaiyin FC capitalized on. The pressure began mounting after Owen Coyle brought on two strikers - Jordan Murray and Irfan Yadwad, and it eventually paid off from another set-piece situation in stoppage time.

Connor Shields’ precise delivery found substitute Jordan Murray’s head, who confidently directed the ball into the bottom corner of the net, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

The victory held significance for both teams. Chennaiyin FC’s three points propelled them to 18 points, putting them just three points behind sixth-placed Bengaluru FC with a game in hand. On the other hand, Odisha FC suffered a setback to their title aspirations, as both Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan SG now have the opportunity to surpass them.