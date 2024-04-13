Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle reacts to securing playoff spot, 'It’s a huge boost for the football club and the fans' 

Chennaiyin FC are poised to face FC Goa in their final league stage game of this ISL season, with the mood in the camp largely upbeat after securing a place in the playoffs.

The Marina Machans have won four out of their last five games, including staging comebacks in their last three games against Mohun Bagan SG, Jamshedpur FC, and NorthEast United FC. With East Bengal’s resounding defeat at the hands of Punjab FC, Chennaiyin’s place was all but confirmed with a game to spare.

Head coach Owen Coyle has once again worked his magic, achieving the club’s primary target this season. Speaking to the media ahead of their game in Goa, he expressed his delight but firmly stated that this was only the first step in the process.

"This is where we want to get the club back. When I arrived, this club was nowhere near the playoffs and we had to get back to that. All the credits have to go to the players, because it’s not easy to do it. But we know what we are doing and there’s a lot more to come from the younger lads as well. Along the way, we took a few punches to the nose, but it helped us build a mentality."

"We are now looking forward to the game against FC Goa and the playoffs as well. Nevertheless, it’s a huge boost for the football club and the fans, but it’s the first step as far as I’m concerned. I do not get high for just reaching the playoffs," Coyle added.

Chennaiyin’s loss to Hyderabad FC last month was certainly a major blow to their playoff hopes. However, when questioned about the impact of the defeat, the Scottish tactician revealed that it instead served as a reality check, helping the team reflect and bounce back.

"I wear my heart on my sleeve. The players know I can be very emotional and demanding. I was frustrated and disappointed with that result with everyone at the club because we were playing well prior to that. It was an important lesson because we learned that we cannot switch off."

"But the international break allowed us time to re-set and prepare for the game against Mohun Bagan in Kolkata. Since then, the team has shown character and desire to win games. I’ve said this before, it doesn’t matter how you start, it’s how you finish in football."

"At our very best, we have shown we can stand toe to toe with the top teams" - Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle

When discussing specific moments that influenced the season, Coyle believes that he witnessed several signs indicating that this club had the potential to finish in the top six. He also asserted that the dismissal of Chennaiyin FC from the outside certainly served as extra motivation and bolstered the belief within the team.

"There were a couple of moments that I felt (signs of the tides turning). I felt it after the Odisha FC game, but things took a turn for the worse immediately against Hyderabad FC. I had a similar feeling earlier this season as well when we had a good run in October and November. But the fixtures were also unfavorable to us; at one point, we found ourselves three games behind Jamshedpur FC and they were allowed to get points, while we had to sit and wait."

"There was also a point when the commentators and others were discussing the playoff chances during a live game on television. We were sitting 11th at that time, and they discussed every team except Chennaiyin FC. As I sat there listening, I thought, ‘Okay, that’s even better,’ because, at that point, we still believed we could make the playoffs," he added.

Additionally, Owen Coyle believes that the January transfer window helped him settle on a stable squad, which in turn significantly improved the quality of training sessions and the level of focus.

"During the international break, I liked the training sessions, and we focused on little details that we have executed well. Since the January transfer window, the training sessions have also progressively improved due to a settled group and fewer player changes. At our very best, we have shown we can stand toe to toe with the top teams, but we have also been consistent recently."

Speaking about the game against FC Goa, which could serve as an audition before the playoffs, Coyle revealed that he plans to rotate his side due to the workload and the risk of suspensions.

"I can certainly look at a number of things now. There are players who need some minutes to get ready for the next games. There are a few players on three yellow cards and Ankit’s already suspended, while there are also one or two with niggles. As much as we like to win every game, we have to make sure we are ready for the playoffs. There will definitely be changes."

Defender Bikash Yumnam joined his coach at the press conference. The 20-year-old has experienced a breakthrough season in the ISL, and his performances have only improved over time.

When asked about how he has settled in with the team, he said:

"The coach has given me a lot of confidence, which is quite encouraging as a young player. I also have the opportunity to learn a lot from both Ryan (Edwards) and Lazar (Cirkovic) on and off the pitch. They have always supported me and we communicate a lot, which has improved my game."

The match between FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC will be televised on the Sports18 channel and streamed live on JioCinema, starting at 7:30 PM on Sunday, April 14.