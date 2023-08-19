Chennaiyin FC lodge complaint with AIFF over Ranjit Bajaj's "racial comment" against Owen Coyle during Durand Cup 2023 clash

Chennaiyin FC have lodged an official complaint with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the Durand Disciplinary Committee against Delhi FC owner Ranjit Bajaj.

The Marina Machans will be doing so as Bajaj reportedly made a racial comment toward their head coach Owen Coyle during the two teams' meeting in the Durand Cup. Chennaiyin beat Delhi 2-1 on Friday (August 18) courtesy of goals from Rafael Crivellaro and Vincy Barretto.

The club confirmed the same to Sportskeeda on Saturday, August 19, through a statement, which read:

"Chennaiyin FC officially lodge complaint with Durand Disciplinary Committee and the AIFF regarding a racial comment made by Mr. Ranjit Bajaj against Owen Coyle."

The incident occurred in second-half stoppage time when Coyle and Bajaj were seen exchanging words on the sidelines. Bajaj received his marching orders for a second yellow card, while Coyle was booked as well.

Chennaiyin FC allege that the Delhi FC owner made a racial comment at their head coach, who returned to the club this summer. Coyle earlier enjoyed a nine-month stint with the Marina Machans in the 2019-20 season, leading them from eighth place in the Indian Super League table all the way to the final.

Ranjit Bajaj responds on social media to news of Chennaiyin FC's complaint against him

A little over two hours after Sportskeeda broke the news of Chennaiyin FC filing a complaint with the AIFF, Ranjit Bajaj responded to it on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote:

"Wow a Englishman coming to my country and telling me and my coach 'stay in your place,' and calling us 'bloody buffoons,' is literally the most racist thing you can say to an Indian given our history with them - also giving us gyan on why 'We INDIANS' do not move forward in football.

"Then when he knows he screwed up as I complained to ref about his racist behaviour right in front of him, he comes up with a counter complaint to save face.. he and his assistant got a yellow card from the ref for their provocative behaviour, along with me being sent off for reacting to his racist behaviour.

"He could not take being challenged by an Indian... So Mr. Owen Coyle, learn what racism is from your ancestors - standing up for your coach & giving it back to you - is not - what you said is - see ya in court - JAI HIND 🙏🏻🇮🇳 Satyamev Jayte."

Chennaiyin are yet to issue a response to Bajaj's statement.