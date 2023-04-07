Chennaiyin FC name 28-member squad for 2023 Hero Super Cup

Chennaiyin FC have named a 28-member squad for the upcoming Hero Super Cup scheduled to be held in Kerala from April 8. Thomas Brdaric’s men had an inconsistent season in the Indian Super League and will be hoping to redeem their campaign in the Super Cup.

The Marina Machans have named a strong side with all their foreign players available for the tournament. Nasser El Khayati has been influential for the Chennai-based club this season, and fans will be delighted that he is back to full fitness following a spell on the sidelines.

Meanwhile, Croatian striker Petar Sliskovic, who scored eight goals in the recently concluded ISL season, is currently nursing an injury. However, he is in the 28-member squad and is expected to join the side in the latter stages.

Forward Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, who missed their final few ISL 2022-23 games due to an injury, has also made it into the squad.

Youngsters Bikash Yumnam and Givson Singh have also been given the nod for the Super Cup. The duo were signed in January and are expected to get some game time after featuring in Chennaiyin FC’s recent friendlies.

The Marina Machans are placed in Group D and will face NorthEast United on April 11. They will then compete against I-League side Churchill Brothers and ISL Shield holders Mumbai City FC in their final two group-stage games. All three matches will take place at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri.

Chennaiyin FC notably started the ISL 2022-23 season in solid fashion with victories away from home against ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal. However, their poor form at home and mid-season slump saw them struggle to get a foothold in the top six.

Despite a strong conclusion to the campaign, they finished eighth in the standings and missed out on a playoff berth for the third season in a row. Nonetheless, they are on the back of three consecutive victories and will look to carry their newfound momentum into the Hero Super Cup.

Chennaiyin FC’s squad for the Hero Super Cup

Goalkeepers: Samik Mitra, Debjit Majumder, Devansh Dabas.

Defenders: Fallou Diagne, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Gurmukh Singh, Bikash Yumnam, Narayan Das, Sajid Dhot, Monotosh Chakladar, Ajith Kumar, Aakash Sangwan.

Midfielders: Abdenasser El Khayati, Edwin Vanspaul, Anirudh Thapa, Julius Duker, Jiteshwor Singh, Mohammed Rafique, Sajal Bag, Givson Singh.

Forwards: Petar Sliskovic, Vincy Barretto, Kwame Karikari, Rahim Ali, Ninithoinganba Meetei, Jockson Dhas, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Senthamil S.

