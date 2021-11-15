ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC announce Anirudh Thapa as Captain for ISL 2021-22

Chennaiyin FC will start their ISL 2021-22 campaign against Hyderabad FC on November 23 at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. The Marina Machans will be looking to regain their past glory after a poor outing last season.

Anirudh Thapa named captain of Chennaiyin FC

Earlier today, Anirudh Thapa was announced as the Captain ahead of their ISL 2021-22 campaign. The 23-year old will be looking to take center stage with his lethal performances to lead Chennai FC to their glory.

Anirudh has been with the club for six years. He has been a star performer for the club day in and day out. Last season he averaged 37.55 passes per game with an accuracy of 72.36%. Anirudh has also been a player who adds to his side with his defensive duties. He made 123 interceptions and 147 tackles, making him a key personnel in the Chennaiyin FC dressing room. He is also an integral part of Bozidar Bandovic's plans.

On being handed the role of captain, Anirudh Thapa said:

"I think not much has changed for me after being appointed the captain. I have been here for six years now and so it’s not hard to understand what the club wants. They want to win. And so do I. But as captain, there is an added responsibility. To grow up a little bit faster. I will still be a boy who loves football but I will also ensure that the team stays together on and off the field. And I will always protect my team and my players."

Chennaiyin FC finished eighth after 20 games, securing 20 points on the board and winning just 3 of their fixtures, drawing 11 and losing 6. They scored 17 goals and ended up conceding 23 last season under the leadership of Csaba Laszlo. This is a reflection of everything that went wrong with the side that has won the trophy twice in the past.

Much will be left to see as Marina Machan gears up for their first encounter of the ISL 2021-22 season against a side from the city of Nizams. Hyderabad has also earned a reputation for extinguishing the expectations of their opponents. Bozidar Bandovic and his leader of the pack, Anirudh Thapa, will need to inspire the group with big performances this season.

Edited by Diptanil Roy