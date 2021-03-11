Chennaiyin FC part ways with Fatkhulo Fatkhulloev

Indian Super League (ISL) club Chennaiyin FC have parted ways with Tajikistan national team player Fatkhulo Fatkhulloev. The club made the announcement on their social media handles.

While most of the ISL clubs signed players from Australia to fill the AFC slot, Chennaiyin FC brought a player from the Central Asian nation. Fatkhulo played 602 minutes of football across 16 matches for the Marina Machans, but came up with only one goal.

Chennaiyin FC were found guilty of missing gilt-edged opportunities this season and Fatkhulo was no different. The only goal that he scored, came against Kerala Blasters in the last match of the league.

Fatkhulo is Tajikistan's most-capped player, with 68 appearances for his national side. Before his ISL stint, he won six Tajik league titles and five Tajik Cup titles with FC Istiklol. He also helped his former club reach the finals of the AFC Cup twice.

Chennaiyin FC also recently announced that they have parted ways with Jakub Sylvestyr. Fatkhulo is the second player to leave the club after the season ended on a disappointing note for them.

What's next for Chennaiyin FC?

Indian football's long off-season means Chennaiyin FC fans will have to wait for the next season to see their team in action. After an inspiring campaign that saw them reach the finals from a rock-bottom position, the club finished eighth in the 2020-21 ISL season. Chennaiyin FC picked up only 20 points from 20 matches and scored the least number of goals (17).

Meanwhile, three Chennaiyin FC players - Lallianzuala Chhangte, Anirudh Thapa and Visual Kaith - will be seen in action this month. They have made it to the preliminary 35-member squad announced by head coach Igor Stimac for India's international friendlies against Oman and UAE to be played in Dubai on March 25th and 29th respectively.