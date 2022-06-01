Chennaiyin FC rope in young Kerala Blasters FC winger on a multi-year deal

Earlier today, Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Chennaiyin FC announced the transfer of winger Vincy Barretto from Kerala Blasters FC on a multi-year deal. The Goa-born winger will join the two-time ISL champions after a successful stint with the Yellow Tuskers.

Barretto contributed to Kerala Blasters FC's runners-up finish with two goals from 17 appearances, which also included a left-footed screamer against Hyderabad FC from outside the box in a league game.

Barretto also received plaudits for his impressive performance in the inaugural edition of the Reliance Foundation Development League, where he scored thrice in seven matches for the Blasters.

After being part of the Dempo SC’s youth set-up, Barretto received his first senior contract with FC Goa’s reserve side at the age of 18. He spent three years there, winning the 2018-19 Goa Professional League and also making nine appearances in the I-League second division.

He later moved to I-League club Gokulam Kerala FC and played a crucial role in their maiden title-winning campaign in his debut season in 2020-21. He captured the attention of the Yellow Tuskers last year, with whom he also played the 2021 Durand Cup.

The 22-year old winger expressed his excitement on starting a new journey with the Marina Machans. He said:

"I’m very excited to join Chennaiyin FC, a club that has already been successful in its little history. My only goal is to win more titles with the club."

Co-owner Vita Dani shared her views on the arrival of the winger. She said:

"We are happy to bring in Vincy Barretto who will add youthful energy into our attack. At the age of 22, he is already known for his capabilities. This is a very positive signing for us leading into season 9.”

Chennaiyin FC looking to rebuild their side by promoting young talent

Chennaiyin FC have already signed star Indian midfielder Anirudh Thapa on a fresh two-year deal. Now with the addition of Barretto, the club will look to promote young Indian talent and build a strong squad for the upcoming ISL season.

