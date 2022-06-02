Chennaiyin FC rope in Alexander Romario Jesuraj on a multi-year deal

Earlier today, ISL outfit Chennaiyin FC announced the on-boarding of former FC Goa midfielder Alexander Romario Jesuraj on a multi-year deal with the club.

The 25-year-old from Dindagul—a district located 420 kms southwest from Chennai—has two I-League titles under his belt in his impressive career so far.

Named after Brazilian World Cup-winning legend Romario, Jesuraj is regarded as an exciting Indian talent. He was a part of India's U-13 camp and started his senior career with Arrows FC in the Chennai Premier Division at 17.

He then moved to Chennai City FC in 2017 with whom he made I-League debut and was vital in the team’s title-winning campaign in 2019, netting twice and providing as many assists in 19 matches.

After spending two years with the Lions, Jesuraj was handed an ISL contract by FC Goa but was sent on loan to Mohun Bagan, where he lifted his second I-League title in 2020.

On his return to the Goan club from loan, he earned his debut in the ISL season 7 against Bengaluru FC. Scoring his maiden ISL goal against NorthEast United and also assisting on four occasions, Jesuraj made 21 appearances for the Gaurs that season.

He won the 2021 Durand Cup with them, scoring one goal from five games and also appearing in five AFC Champions League matches for the club.

Upon striking a deal with Chennaiyin FC, Romario said:

"I feel very happy and delighted to sign for Chennaiyin FC. It is very special for me as this is my home team. It will also be special for me to play in front of Tamil Nadu fans. I will do everything I can on the pitch to support the team."

Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani shared her views on Romario's inclusion in the squad. She said:

"Romario brings versatility and experience to our ranks. He played a pivotal role in Chennai City and Mohun Bagan’s title winning run in the I-League. And being a Tamil Nadu player himself, he will be well aware of the responsibilities that come with representing a team from the state. We’re truly delighted to have him in the Chennaiyin family."

Chennaiyin FC yet to decide on their head coach for the upcoming season

Chennaiyin FC are yet to decide on their gaffer for the upcoming football season. With many names popping up as potential contenders for the role, it will be interesting to witness the direction taken by the club.

