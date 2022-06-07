Chennaiyin FC's signing spree continues with Jiteshwor Singh

Two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC have added NEROCA FC midfielder Jiteshwor Singh to their arsenal on a multi-year deal ahead of the upcoming season.

Jiteshwor will be joining the Marina Machans after an impressive campaign with the Orange Brigade during the last I-League season in which he was adjudged the Best Emerging Player of the Season. He produced one assist and spent over 1500 minutes on the pitch, featuring in 12 league and five championship stage matches.

A defensive midfielder, Jiteshwor has played in three I-League seasons in his career so far since making his professional debut with the Orange Brigade in 2020. He also appeared for Kolkata-based Bhawanipore FC on three occasions in I-League qualifiers during a short loan spell in 2020.

The Marina Machans co-owner Vita Dani has shared her views on the addition of Jiteshwor Singh. She was quoted as saying by ANI:

"We are excited to see Jiteshwor in Chennaiyin FC colors especially after being awarded the Best Emerging Player of the Season in I-League last year. This is a real positive signing for us and our vision this season."

Jiteshwor has played 40 professional matches in his career, which also includes two assists.

Speaking about his maiden ISL contract, an elated Jiteshwor said, as reported by ANI:

“I am very excited to join Chennaiyin FC. I can’t wait for pre-season and to meet my new teammates. I will work hard to play in the starting eleven.”

The 20-year-old defensive midfielder from Manipur will look to add youthful energy to the Marina Machans’s midfield, which has the likes of last season’s skipper Anirudh Thapa. The latter was retained by the club earlier on a two-year deal.

Chennaiyin FC look ambitious in the transfer market

The Marina Machans have managed to bag deals with many of the young and fresh faces who delivered impressive performances during the 2021-22 I-League season. They have roped in the likes of Vincy Barretto from Kerala Blasters, Bengal skipper and defender Monotosh Chakladar and Alexander Romario Jesuraj from FC Goa.

Although they are yet to confirm the name of their gaffer for the upcoming ISL season, the club have so far been an impressive side in the ongoing transfer window.

