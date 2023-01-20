Chennaiyin FC and Salam Ranjan Singh part ways halfway into the ISL 2022-23 season

Chennaiyin FC and Salam Ranjan Singh have reached a conclusion to terminate the defender's contract halfway into the Indian Super League 2022/23campaign.

The 27-year-old was rarely used by former coach Bozidar Bandovic and Thomas Brdaric, who's trying to spearhead the Marina Machans' into the playoffs.

He fell out of favor after making his debut against Hyderabad FC during the opening game of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season and managed to clock as little as 241 minutes across all competitions since signing for the club in 2021. In fact, he featured in a game against Hyderabad FC as a substitute in the Durand Cup last year.

Despite conceding 26 goals from 13 league games this campaign so far, Chennaiyin's head coach does not see him as an option at the back. The Marina Machans already have the services of Fallou Diagne, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Gurmukh Singh, Sajid Dhot, Narayan Das and the new acquisition Bikash Yumnam at the centre-back spot, and the departure of Salam Ranjan Singh was just a matter of time.

The Manipuri defender had a wealth of experience at the top level by representing Bengaluru FC, NorthEast United FC, East Bengal, and ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian top-flight league before joining Chennaiyin FC. Salam has also donned the Indian jersey on eleven occasions.

His career has gone on a downward trajectory after failing to live up to his expectations over the past few years. Whether he moves to another ISL club or to an I-League club remains to be seen.

Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, welcomed their star midfield Nasser El Khayati back to training after the Dutch international missed three games due to a hamstring injury.

It would arrive as welcome news for the Marina Machans faithful who are hoping for their side to finish in a playoff spot. They will take on ATK Mohun Bagan at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday (January 21).

