Chennaiyin FC secure the services of Gurmukh Singh

Chennaiyin FC have added to their defensive unit by securing the signature of central defender Gurmukh Singh on a two-year deal ahead of the 2022-23 season, the club announced on Saturday.

The Jalandhar-born footballer will join the two-time Hero ISL champions after his impressive displays for the I-League outfit, Rajasthan United FC. He was a vital cog for the club as they emerged champions in the second division of the I-League in 2021.

Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani shared her thoughts on the latest addition to the squad. She told ANI:

“Gurmukh Singh is a great addition to this squad. We know that he has played a huge role in Rajasthan United’s I-League season that finished with the second-best defensive record in the league. I would like to welcome him to the Chennaiyin family.”

Gurmukh spent 900 minutes on the pitch in 10 games in his debut I-League campaign. He also featured in six championship stage matches for them.

A product of East Bengal's youth academy, Gurmukh is the second defender to join the Marina Machans this summer after Monotosh Chakladar, who was signed by the club last week.

Gurmukh expressed his excitement at joining Chennaiyin FC and said in a press release:

“Since I started playing football, playing in the ISL has always been my dream, and today with God's grace, that has turned into reality. I am thankful to Chennaiyin FC for placing their trust in me. I assure the club and the fans that I’ll do everything I can to take the club to new heights. Looking forward to the season.”

Gurmukh Singh was a part of Minerva Academy FC’s set-up in the past but didn’t get a game, making his professional debut for Rajasthan United in 2021. He would go on to play 22 matches for the side across all competitions.

Chennaiyin FC are determined to find their way back to the top

With the latest signing made by the Marina Machans, the side looks set to fight their way back into glory after a series of disappointing campaigns. The two-time ISL champions, though, are yet to announce their new manager for the 2022-23 campaign.

