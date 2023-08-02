Chennaiyin FC are set to make a move for Brazilian midfielder Rafael Crivellaro.

Renowned journalist Marcus Mergulhao broke the news via a Twitter post on Wednesday, August 2. He wrote:

"Rafael Crivellaro has arrived in Kolkata and joined Chennaiyin FC. The final signature and contract will depend on his fitness."

Marcus Mergulhao @MarcusMergulhao



#IndianFootball #ISL #Transfers #CFC Rafael Crivellaro has arrived in Kolkata and joined Chennaiyin FC. The final signature and contract will depend on his fitness. Welcome, Rafa

Shortly after Mergulhao's report, sources confirmed to Sportskeeda that Crivellaro will undergo fitness tests with Chennaiyin. His performance in those tests will determine whether the club will offer him a contract for the 2023-24 Indian Super League (ISL) season.

Anantaajith Raghuraman @anantaajith

He's set to undergo fitness tests before work to sign him begins

34yo has struggled with injuries since 2018, but was decent for

CFC also targeting a foreign CB

@Sportskeeda EXCL: Former @ChennaiyinFC man Rafa Crivellaro is set to rejoin #CFC He's set to undergo fitness tests before work to sign him begins34yo has struggled with injuries since 2018, but was decent for #JFC last seasonCFC also targeting a foreign CB #ISL @Sportskeeda #Transfers

If the move does go through, it would re-unite the midfielder, 34, with his former club and club. Crivellaro notably played a vital role under returning Marina Machans boss Owen Coyle during the 2019-20 season.

The duo led the club to the ISL Final, a tremendous achievement given they were languishing in eighth place when Coyle took over. Crivellaro ended the season by recording seven goals and eight assists in the Scottish tactician's 14 matches in charge.

He was unofficially part of Chennaiyin's squad in the first half of last season, having missed the 2021-22 campaign due to an injury. However, the club chose to sell him to Jamshedpur FC during the January transfer window.

Rafael Crivellaro went on to play 10 ISL games for the Red Miners, recording two assists. He also featured in three of their four Hero Super Cup matches, scoring twice and laying out two assists.

Rafael Crivellaro could become Chennaiyin FC's third overseas signing ahead of 2022-23 ISL season

Chennaiyin FC have undergone a major squad overhaul this offseason. Anirudh Thapa, Edwin Vanspaul and Prasanth Karuthadathkuni all left the club earlier this summer. Narayan Das, Gurmukh Singh and Jockson Dhas have also moved out.

Their six-man overseas contingent from the 2022-23 ISL season has departed as well.

The Marina Machans, as a result, have brought in nine players. Two of those are foreigners in forwards Jordan Murray and Connor Shields. Both players have worked under Owen Coyle previously and have signed one-year deals with the club.

Sportskeeda understands that Chennaiyin FC are targeting a foreign centre-back to go with the potential signing of Rafael Crivellaro. They are also yet to officially announce the arrival of Ayush Adhikari, who has been training with the team. Paperwork issues are rumored to be holding up the announcement.