Chennaiyin FC set to sign Mumbai City FC goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz - Reports 

Chennaiyin FC seem poised to continue their rebuilding efforts, as they are on the verge of signing Mumbai City FC goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz, according to Times of India journalist Marcus Mergulhao. Nawaz is expected to replace Debjit Majumder, who is joining East Bengal FC for the upcoming season.

The 24-year-old gained recognition at FC Goa back in the 2018-19 campaign. He made 17 appearances for the first team in his debut season and was part of the squad that clinched the Super Cup.

After solidifying his position in the first team, Nawaz became Sergio Lobera’s first choice keeper in the following season, where he helped the team secure the ISL Shield title. He also won the ISL emerging player of the year award while establishing himself as a key player for the club.

Following three successful seasons, Nawaz joined Mumbai City FC in 2021. After a solid first year, the emergence of Phurba Lachenpa meant that he served as their backup goalkeeper for the next two years. In total, he made 27 appearances for the Islanders, winning the ISL Shield and the ISL Cup once each.

Chennaiyin FC will certainly be delighted to acquire one of the country’s most talented goalkeepers. But Nawaz will face competition from academy goalkeeper Samik Mitra, who recently signed a new three-year contract.

Chennaiyin FC continue to make strides in the transfer market ahead of the 2024-25 season

Owen Coyle didn’t have the strongest of starts to his second tenure as head coach of Chennaiyin FC, but he managed to turn things around towards the end.

The Marina Machans won four of their last five matches to secure a playoff berth for the first time since 2020. Despite their defeat to FC Goa in the knockout rounds, it undoubtedly marked progress.

The club have already reportedly made several acquisitions for the new season. After extending captain Ryan Edwards’ contract, reports indicate that they have signed Gurkirat Singh from Mumbai City and Laldinpuia, and Jitendra Singh from Jamshedpur FC.

Furthermore, they’re on the verge of finalizing deals for Elsinho and Daniel Chima Chukwu, while rumors also suggest that Mohun Bagan’s Kiyan Nassiri could be joining them. With Coyle set to continue for at least another year, the future looks bright for the Marina Machans ahead of the upcoming season.