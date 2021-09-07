Chennaiyin FC sign attacking midfielder Ninthoi Meetei 

Indian Super League (ISL) side Chennaiyin FC have signed young Indian attacking midfielder Ninthoi Meetei on a three-year deal. The Imphal-born footballer was part of the Indian team that participated in the FIFA U-17 World Cup hosted by India in 2017.

In 2019, Ninthoi made headlines after winning the Best Player Award and guiding the Indian side to their maiden SAFF U-18 Championship title.

Ninthoi came up the ranks after starting at the AIFF Elite Academy. The right-winger started his professional career with Indian Arrows FC in 2017. He spent two years with the I-League club, making 27 appearances including two in the Super Cup.

He made his ISL debut with NorthEast United FC and made 24 appearances in his two-year spell. The 20-year-old Ninthoi, in a statement from Chennaiyin FC, said he was elated to be a part of the Indian Super League club. He added:

“I am really feeling very happy to be a part of Chennaiyin FC. The team has the energy and spirit through all these years. I am looking forward to giving the team my best and I am very much excited to kick off with Chennaiyin FC.”

Chennaiyin FC creates platform for youngsters to shine

A contract with Chennaiyin FC, who are a two-time ISL champion, will provide a great opportunity for Ninthoi to develop his skills. Ninthoi will get the chance to play alongside some of the most experienced names on the Indian and international football circuit.

Chennaiyin FC head coach Bozidar Bandovic said youngsters like Ninthoi are integral to the team's future. He explained:

“Ninthoi is a quality young player with space to improve. Our target is to build, work and improve young domestic players because they are the future.”

With a perfect mix of youth and experience in their squad, Chennaiyin FC will look to win the coveted trophy for the third time this season.

