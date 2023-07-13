Chennaiyin FC have acquired the services of Australian forward Jordan Murray, making him their first foreign signing for the 2023-24 season. The 27-year-old arrives in India after spending a season in Thailand with Nakhon Ratchasima FC.

Murray has previously played in the Indian Super League with Kerala Blasters FC and Jamshedpur FC. He began his career with Australian club South Coast Wolves, where he gained attention by scoring 15 goals in 38 appearances in the National Premier League in New South Wales.

Subsequently, he joined APIA Leichhardt in the same division, where he notched up remarkable numbers during a three-year spell. Murray played a pivotal role in the club's success and concluded his time there by claiming the Golden Boot with an impressive tally of 23 goals in his final season.

Following his impressive displays, Murray earned a contract with Central Coast Mariners in the A-League in 2018. During his two-season tenure with the Mariners, he found the back of the net seven times in 45 appearances before joining Kerala Blasters FC in 2020.

Murray continued his fine form in India, scoring seven goals in his first season. He then made a move to Jamshedpur FC the following season, where he won the ISL Shield under the management of Owen Coyle.

The forward has now returned to Indian soil, this time joining Chennaiyin FC with the prospect of reuniting with head coach Owen Coyle. Murray shared his thoughts with the Chennaiyin FC media after finalizing the move, stating:

“I’m delighted to be a part of this great club Chennaiyin FC. Can’t wait to meet the team and everyone at the club. I’m looking forward to returning to India and I’m excited to meet and play in front of the incredible Chennaiyin fans. B Stand Blues and Supermachans, get ready!”

With prior experience in the Indian Super League, Murray is certainly a shrewd addition to the club and will look to settle quickly in Chennai ahead of a demanding season.

What will Jordan Murray bring to Chennaiyin FC?

Murray adds exceptional value to Chennaiyin FC, as he is a versatile forward capable of playing on either flank in addition to the center-forward role. The Australian is quick across the ground and his physical presence will certainly be a handful for the defenders.

While Coyle's might deploy Murray as a solitary striker leading the line, it wouldn't be unexpected to witness him occupying the right-wing position if the Marina Machans sign a prolific target man upfront.

Aside from his notable pace and intelligent positioning, Murray's ability to evade challenges and engage full-backs makes him a reliable choice on the flanks. Furthermore, his crossing ability and effective linkup play contribute significantly to his overall game.

As he joins Chennaiyin FC for the upcoming season, Murray will intend to showcase these attributes and make a meaningful impact on the team's performance.

