Chennaiyin FC sign Hungarian midfielder Vladimir Koman ahead of ISL 2021-22 season

Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions Chennaiyin FC have signed Hungarian midfielder Vladimir Koman on a season-long deal. This is Chennaiyin FC’s sixth and final foreign signing.

Vladimir Koman made his senior national team debut for Hungary in 2010 and went on to play 36 matches, scoring seven goals. He was a vital cog in the country’s third-place finish in the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup and emerged as the second highest scorer with five goals.

Vladimir Koman also guided the U-19 Hungarian side to the semi-finals at the 2008 UEFA European Championship.

The Ukrainian-born footballer began his professional career in 2006 with UC Sampdoria in the top-tier Italian league, Serie A. In a career spanning over 15 years, the attacking midfielder has 300-plus club appearances, including 22 goals and 23 assists, to his name.

Vladimir Koman said he was happy to join Chennaiyin FC. He also said the experience of playing for new club gives him immense joy. In a statement released by Chennaiyin FC, Vladimir Koman said:

“I’m happy to join Chennaiyin, because it’s a completely new atmosphere for me and a new experience. I would like to do my best to help the team to be successful and make the fans proud and happy.”

Experienced midfield for Chennaiyin FC

The experienced footballer has also played in Asian countries such as Iran and the United Arab Emirates and is now set for his maiden ISL campaign.

Vladimir’s presence is expected to bolster Chennaiyin FC’s squad ahead of the upcoming season. Chennaiyin FC head coach Bozidar Bandovic was in all praise for his new recruit. He said:

“Anything to say about Vladimir is superfluous. His career says it all about him as a player and as a character.”

In 2010-11, Vladimir featured in six Europa League matches for UC Sampdoria before moving to French club AS Monaco. It was followed by stints in Russia and Turkey.

Apart from Vladimir Koman, Rafael Crivellaro, Mirlan Murzaev, Slavko Damjanovic, Ariel Borysiuk and Lukasz Gikiewicz are Chennaiyin FC’s other international signings.

