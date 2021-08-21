Chennaiyin FC sign Polish striker Lukasz Gikiewicz

Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions Chennaiyin FC have signed Polish striker Lukasz Gikiewicz on a one-year deal ahead of the upcoming 2021-22 season.

The centre-forward is the fifth and the penultimate foreign signing for Chennaiyin FC.

Lukasz Gikiewicz has plied his trade at several clubs across continents and has made more than 200-plus club appearances. He has also entered the scoresheet 49 times and has assisted for 21 goals.

The 33-year-old has featured in two of the world’s biggest club tournaments — the Europa League and the Champions League — where he made a combined 12 appearances.

Since beginning his professional career 13 years ago with Polish club Olimpia Elblag, Gikiewicz has played in Cyprus, Bulgaria and Romania. During his spell at Polish outfit Slask Wroclaw, he played a crucial role in the club’s second league title in 2011-12 and also helped them lift the Polish Super Cup the following year.

Lukasz Gikiewicz has also played in Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, Thailand and Bahrain. He was the top scorer in the 2017-18 Jordanian Pro League while playing for Al-Faisaly Amman.

A value-add signing for Chennaiyin FC

The Polish striker is now eager to make his mark in his debut campaign in India’s premier football league.

In a statement released by Chennaiyin FC, Lukasz Gikiewicz said his aim was to help the club win their next title. He said:

“I am very happy to join the club. My aim is to immediately help the team in getting a third ISL title. The fans deserve it and so does the club that has won the league twice already."

Chennaiyin FC's head coach Bozidar Bandovic rated his new signing very highly and said the forward's experience will help the club in many ways.

“Lukasz is a team player with good experience and a great personality. I believe he will help the team in many aspects, especially with goals."

Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani said Gikiewicz's presence would strengthen the club's forward line in their quest to score more goals and win the league.

“We look forward to Lukasz strengthening our attack and providing much-needed goals this season. This is a very positive signing for us,” said CFC co-owner Vita Dani.

