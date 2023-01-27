Chennaiyin FC sign young midfielder Givson Singh from Kerala Blasters FC on loan until end of ISL 2022-23 season

Chennaiyin FC have brought in midfielder Givson Singh on loan from rivals Kerala Blasters FC for the rest of the ISL 2022-23 season, Sportskeeda can confirm.

The Marina Machans are yet to officially announce the signing of the player. However, sources have confirmed to Sportskeeda that the move has gone through, with confirmation of the same set to arrive in the near future.

Givson notably extended his contract with the Blasters until 2024 in August 2021. It remains to be seen if his loan move to Chennaiyin will include an option or obligation to buy the 20-year-old upon the end of the season.

The midfielder seems to have been procured by the team following a season-ending injury to Sourav Das, who ruptured his cruciate ligament. Das sustained the injury during his side's 2-1 defeat to Mumbai City FC last month.

Givson Singh is Chennaiyin's second signing of the ongoing January transfer window. The club previously secured the signature of centre-back Bikash Yumnam from I-League side Roundglass Punjab FC.

Givson hasn't featured for Kerala Blasters in the ISL this season. He has seven appearances in the league since joining the Tuskers from Indian Arrows back in 2020, in which he has recorded one assist.

Givson Singh is the third player to move from Kerala Blasters FC to Chennaiyin FC in recent times

Kerala Blasters FC have been open to letting their players join their southern rivals Chennaiyin FC over the past two transfer windows.

Prior to Givson Singh's move from Kochi to Chennai, the Tuskers sold wingers Prasanth Karuthadathkuni and Vincy Barretto to the Marina Machans last summer. Both players have since been key players at different stages of the ISL 2022-23 season for Thomas Brdaric's side.

Prasanth was thrust into the starting XI immediately after his arrival, scoring in only his second appearance for the club, a 1-1 draw at home against Bengaluru FC. He has played 14 matches this term, recording an assist as well.

Barretto, meanwhile, was injured to begin the season, but has now become a fixture in the Marina Machans' starting XI. He has played has played 10 times in the ISL in the ongoing campaign, scoring thrice, with one of those goals coming against Kerala Blasters last month.

Both teams will notably be in action later this week. While Chennaiyin will take on Bengaluru at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on January 29, the Tuskers will meet NorthEast United FC later on the same day.

